Historic tax credits have helped to finance renovation of 1,200 buildings in Virginia in the past 26 years, including the future homes of regional governor's schools in Richmond and Petersburg.

But the tax credits cannot be used to renovate local school buildings that will remain in service as local schools, an obstacle in the federal tax code that Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner, both Virginia Democrats, are trying again to remove.

They are reintroducing the School Infrastructure Modernization Act, less than two years after the last time they and Rep. Dwight Evans, D-Pa., tried to change the code to allow tax credits to finance renovation of school buildings that will continue to serve as schools.

"Why should you have to change the use of a school building?" Kaine asked in a press briefing on Wednesday that focused more on the tax credit issue than the looming showdown in Congress over increasing the debt ceiling.

The issue resonates in Virginia, where state policymakers have been grappling with their role in helping local school divisions address a $25 billion problem. That is the estimated cost of replacing all of the school buildings in the state that are at least 50 years old — estimated at about 1,000, or half, in a Virginia Department of Education study released by the Commission on School Construction and Modernization two years ago.

"Many jurisdictions in Virginia are dealing with old school buildings," Kaine said.

The federal tax code currently does not allow historic tax credits to be used to renovate buildings for the same use, under rules intended to "prevent trafficking in tax benefits." The purpose is to prevent nonprofit entities from benefiting themselves and private investors through sale and lease-back deals that use historic tax credits.

Kaine and Warner hope to revise that provision of the tax code in a general tax policy rewrite later this year. Evans is introducing a companion bill, the "Rehabilitation of Historic Schools Act," in the House. He is a longtime acquaintance of Virginia political operative Paul Goldman, who has been lobbying for the change for decades.

When Kaine was mayor of Richmond, he helped to work a deal that allowed school divisions in the region to bypass the provision by creating a regional body to oversee the renovation of the former Maggie Walker High School as the home of the Maggie L. Walker Governor's School. The same method allowed a regional coalition of school divisions to renovate the old Petersburg High School for use as the Appomattox Regional Governor's School in downtown Petersburg.

He credits the ability to use historic tax credits for reducing the cost of renovating the Maggie Walker building by one-third. "If you can bring the cost down by using historic tax credits, it becomes doable," he said.

In joint statement on Wednesday, Kaine and Warner said, "Modernized public schools are critical to providing students with the safe learning environment they need to succeed."

"This bill will help upgrade Virginia's aging schools and boost local economies by supporting construction jobs and private-public partnerships," they said.