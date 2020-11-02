Kanye West is still on the ballot in Caroline County, despite a court ruling to remove him

When Renia Mercer went into the Caroline County General Registrar’s Office, she knew exactly who she was voting for.

But Mercer departed perplexed as to why Kanye West’s name was listed as a presidential candidate for Caroline voters despite the Virginia Supreme Court decision Sept. 17 denying his appeal to be listed on the state’s ballot.

West, a billionaire rapper and fashion designer, launched a presidential bid in July. He’s on the ballot in 12 states.

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring sought emergency court action to block West from appearing on ballots in Virginia.

But Caroline printed its ballots before West was initially ordered off by a judge on Sept. 3. Caroline General Registrar Kathryn McVay said West appears on all 26,000 ballots she ordered for the county.

McVay said she didn’t have time to order or reprint new ballots because testing, requiring actual ballots, had to be performed on the voting machines by Sept. 8 before early voting began on Sept. 18.

The registrar said she took direction from the Virginia Department of Elections on addressing the matter. A notice was posted for early voters that West is disqualified.