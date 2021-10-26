Kastelberg decries campaign ads as false; Willett 'very comfortable' with claims

Mary Margaret Kastelberg, the Republican challenger in a Henrico County election that could determine control of the House of Delegates, is crying foul over television ads by her opponent that she said deliberately misrepresent her positions on the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 and a stringent anti-abortion law Texas adopted this year.
Kastelberg accused Del. Rodney Willett, D-Henrico, of airing an ad that falsely claims she defended then-President Donald Trump during the attack on the Capitol by his supporters, even though her opponent knows she strongly condemned the violence and urged punishment of those who instigated it.
She said Willett also is airing an ad that says she is "standing with" people who want Virginia to adopt anti-abortion legislation such as the law that the U.S. Supreme Court has allowed to take effect in Texas, prohibiting abortions as early as six weeks after conception and deputizing citizens to enforce it.
Kastelberg said Willett was seated 6 feet away when she said in a public debate this month that she would not carry such legislation or support it.
“He is misleading voters, being dishonest about my positions and he knows it,” she said in an email on Tuesday, a week before the election for the 73rd House District.
Willett, reached by telephone on Tuesday, made no apologies for the ads, part of a media barrage by both candidates in a campaign that has brought in more than $5 million, including independent expenditures by an outside group on behalf of Kastelberg.
"We are very comfortable with what we're presenting," he said.
The race is a rematch of the election that Willett won by about 1,300 votes two years ago, when Democrats took a 55-45 advantage in the House and held the majority for the first time in 20 years.
Willett's ad about the Jan. 6 insurrection features Henrico Sheriff Alisa Gregory and Commonwealth's Attorney Shannon Taylor, with film footage of pro-Trump rioters attacking police at the Capitol.
It quotes from a social media post by Kastelberg that condemned the violence but concluded: "There's plenty of blame to go around but pointing fingers isn't the way forward nor is name calling and preaching."
Willett called that statement "trigger words" that echoed Trump's condemnation of violence "on many sides" at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville in 2017.
"If you have 10, 100 people read that statement, they're going to think Donald Trump said it," he said.
Kastelberg complained about the ad as "gutter politics" in a letter on Oct . 7 to Willett's campaign and the television stations that aired it.
"As a private citizen with a social media platform, I called out the, 'criminals who instigated and carried out' the attacks on our Capitol," she said in an email on Tuesday. "Not once did I mention or defend Donald Trump."
"In the months since the attack, I have been on the record saying that I didn’t support the rally that day and that President Biden was duly elected to be our 46th president," she added.
Willett also defended as fair his ad asserting that Kastelberg "is standing with politicians working to outlaw abortion, like Texas passing the most restrictive ban in America."
The ad, which also refers to the Jan. 6 insurrection and Trump, shows a picture of Winsome Sears, the Republican candidate for lieutenant governor, who has said that if she were governor, she would sign a bill styled on the Texas law.
Kastelberg said explicitly at a debate sponsored by Chamber RVA on Oct. 4 that she would not introduce or support such a law, even though she opposes abortion. She did not say whether she supports an exception for abortion in cases of rape or incest.
"I am pro-life and I marched with mothers pushing strollers, grandmothers, faith leaders from across Virginia, as well as young girls to support life and encourage others to join us," she said in an email on Tuesday. "I believe this is the way to change hearts and minds about life, so I will always speak out on behalf of the unborn.
"However, I would not support a Texas-style abortion law in Virginia," she said.
