Kastelberg decries campaign ads as false; Willett 'very comfortable' with claims

Mary Margaret Kastelberg, the Republican challenger in a Henrico County election that could determine control of the House of Delegates, is crying foul over television ads by her opponent that she said deliberately misrepresent her positions on the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 and a stringent anti-abortion law Texas adopted this year.

Kastelberg accused Del. Rodney Willett, D-Henrico, of airing an ad that falsely claims she defended then-President Donald Trump during the attack on the Capitol by his supporters, even though her opponent knows she strongly condemned the violence and urged punishment of those who instigated it.

She said Willett also is airing an ad that says she is "standing with" people who want Virginia to adopt anti-abortion legislation such as the law that the U.S. Supreme Court has allowed to take effect in Texas, prohibiting abortions as early as six weeks after conception and deputizing citizens to enforce it.

Kastelberg said Willett was seated 6 feet away when she said in a public debate this month that she would not carry such legislation or support it.

“He is misleading voters, being dishonest about my positions and he knows it,” she said in an email on Tuesday, a week before the election for the 73rd House District.