More than three months after his death, Rep. Donald McEachin, D-4th, will be present in more than one way when Congresswoman-elect Jennifer McClellan takes the oath of office on Tuesday evening to succeed him in the U.S. House of Representatives.

McClellan will feel his presence as a longtime friend and political mentor, and will also feel it in her new office. Most of the late congressman's congressional staff will go to work for his successor as she enters the 118th Congress almost two months after it convened in January.

"Knowing that I was coming in in the middle of the session, I want to be able to hit the ground running," she said Monday.

Out of 16 staff in McClellan's congressional office, 11 worked for McEachin, including his chief of staff, Tara Rountree, whom the congresswoman-elect has chosen for the same role.

Rountree, who announced McEachin's sudden death on Nov. 28, acknowledged, "Obviously, it's been a trying time for the staff and the family, but we're doing our best."

She had first worked for McEachin on his first congressional campaign, when he defeated Henrico County Sheriff Mike Wade in 2016. A native of Chesapeake, which was part of the previous 4th District, she worked for nearly seven years in his congressional office, including two as chief of staff.

Rountree said she is confident that McClellan will make the transition to Congress with ease because of her experience, work ethic and intellect after serving for 18 years in the Virginia General Assembly.

"She's going to have the exact right qualities it takes to get things done for the district, even in a [politically] divided Congress," Rountree said.

Among the other holdovers from McEachin's office are communications director Shahid Ahmed; senior policy adviser Melody Tan; legislative assistant Rahmon Ross; district director Charity Howell; constituent services director Sylvia Copeland; district representative Elizabeth Hardin; press and digital assistant Lena Jacobson; and staff assistant Sarah Houle, a former intern for McEachin; Rep. Bobby Scott, D-3rd; and state Sen. Jennifer Boysko, D-Fairfax.

Abbi Easter, a longtime adviser to McEachin, will serve as senior adviser to McClellan. John Montgomery, a former Henrico School Board member and graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, will remain as coordinator of service academy appointments.

Two members of McClellan's Senate staff will join her congressional office — former Chief of Staff Maryn Campbell as director of outreach, and former legislative assistant Bianca Casper as senior constituent services liaison. Both roles are important to the communication between McClellan's office on Capitol Hill and offices in the 4th District, with information flowing in both directions.

The district covers all or part of 15 localities, including Richmond, Henrico and Chesterfield counties and the Petersburg area. It extends to the North Carolina line.

McClellan also is adding Capitol Hill experience from the staffs of other members of Congress, including Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va. Donald Pollard III, previously a policy adviser to Kaine, will serve as legislative director for the new congresswoman. Jazmine Bonner, a former assistant to Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., will be director of operations. Jannie Kamara, a former assistant to Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, D-Del., will serve as legislative correspondent and aide.

"We're bringing in not only a lot of experience, in the 4th District and Virginia, but also on the Hill," McClellan said.

"We're making sure that they bring the same passion for public service," she added. "The overarching goal of the office should be, 'How can we help people?'"

Pulling together a staff has been a challenge for McClellan, who cleaned out her Senate office on Monday. Her last assembly session adjourned on Feb. 25, four days after she won a special election to fill McEachin's congressional seat. She will resign her Senate seat on Tuesday.

"The hardest part was the last day of session," she said. "It felt a little bittersweet."

McClellan expects to carry on much of McEachin's legacy because they shared common backgrounds and priorities. Both were successful lawyers before entering politics. They served together in the House of Delegates for one term before McEachin moved to the Senate in 2008 and she succeeded him there after his first election to Congress.

"I'm going to have a lot of the same priorities he did," she said, citing health policy and environmental justice as two of them. "At the same time, I want people to realize, hey, I'm a different person. I have a different style and approach."

11 Richmond spring festivals: Shamrock the Block, Church Hill Irish Festival, Easter on Parade Shamrock the Block St. Patrick's Day Celebration at Hardywood West Creek Irish Festival Dog Jog 5K & Block Party Family Easter at Maymont Easter on Parade Something in the Water Blues & Brews in the Bottom Dominion Riverrock Lebanese Food Festival Richmond Greek Festival