After Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s initial push for school choice failed, he turned to lab schools, which are K-12 schools partnered with higher education institutions — but the initiative could be hitting a bump in the road.

Virginia state code prevents giving lab school grant funding to private institutes of higher learning, or two-year colleges, according to several Democratic lawmakers who wrote that part of the law. But the Youngkin administration disagrees.

The Virginia Department of Education awarded planning grants to several private Virginia colleges, which are not eligible under state code, according to the plain letter of the law. Those include the University of Lynchburg, Emory & Henry College, Roanoke College and Virginia Union University.

Lab schools are similar to charter schools in that they do not charge tuition, are nonreligious and are open to the public. They set their own curricula and budgets, and are associated with their corresponding institution of higher education.

The Virginia Education Association sent a letter to the Virginia State Auditor this month alleging that the administration violated budget code by misappropriating lab school funding.

“We respectfully request that you investigate what we believe is an unauthorized and illegal handling and expenditure of state funds, and take immediate action as required by (state code),” reads the letter signed by VEA President James Fedderman.

Auditor of Public Accounts Staci Henshaw, who heads the agency, replied by saying she would review the information and respond after discussing it with the higher education team at the agency.

Virginia Secretary of Education Aimee Guidera said in a statement to the Richmond Times-Dispatch this week: “The Board of Education was aware of the disagreement between the two houses at their board meeting when they adopted guidelines for the grant process on August 17th, 2022, as it was extensively discussed.

"Planning grants have been awarded to institutions who demonstrate strong partnerships with school divisions, private partners, and nonprofit organizations. The expansion of eligibility to all higher education institutions was made to ensure that every Virginia student had access to innovative and high-quality education that prepares them for success in life.”

The Virginia Board of Education at its September meeting voted to approve guidelines that say certain private and two-year colleges are eligible for planning grant funding.

Guidera in August recommended that board members vote in favor of the guidelines and said that "every expert" recommends moving forward.

But a letter written by staff attorneys at the Division of Legislative Services, at the request of the Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee, said the budget only allows the funding to go to “a public higher education center, institute, or authority.”

Guidera cited a letter that House Appropriations Chairman Barry Knight, R-Virginia Beach, wrote to Youngkin in in August, meant to “clarify legislative intent regarding the eligible institutions for the College Partnership Laboratory School Fund.”

At a Sept. 14 Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee meeting, several Democratic legislators took issue with offering grant funding to private institutions, citing the section of the budget code that they said prevents that.

Then-Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, now a member of Congress, said at the meeting: “We don’t have legislative intent in Virginia. We have a clear body of law for statutory construction that says you follow the unambiguous letter of the law…

“It doesn’t matter what the chairman of the House Appropriations Committee, or with all due respect, the chair of the Finance Committee intended. What matters is the language that was put in the budget.”

In his letter to the state auditor this month, Fedderman said, “Given the clear budget language, lack of bipartisan intent, and the requirement for budget funding to be appropriated according to statutory requirements, we ask you to take immediate action to stop the misappropriation of these funds to two-year and private institutions.”

According to state law, if the Auditor of Public Accounts discovers any illegal expenditure of state funds, she reports the facts to the governor, the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission and the Comptroller.

At an October 2021 rally in Prince William County shortly before the gubernatorial election, Youngkin pledged to launch “the most aggressive school choice program in the history of Virginia.”

Before his inauguration, Youngkin announced a plan to launch up to 20 charter schools in his first year in office. The plan did not come to fruition last year when the Senate rejected administration-backed legislation to clear a path for more charter schools in the commonwealth.

During this year’s legislative session, an administration-backed school choice bill would have allocated a portion of per-pupil state funding to a savings account for parents to spend on private school tuition or other specified education expenses. It ultimately died when it failed to cross to the Senate.

Lab schools have been the only significant school choice initiative to move forward during Youngkin's governance.

The governor won a partial victory for his signature lab school proposal last year when Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears broke a tie vote in the Senate to rescue his amendment to triple the number of higher education institutions that can partner with local school divisions. But the Senate then voted to block his proposal to use state per-pupil funds to pay for them.

Last month, Youngkin’s office announced that it awarded 13 planning grants to Virginia colleges to help launch their lab schools, including Richmond’s Virginia Commonwealth University and Virginia Union, which each received the full allotment of $200,000.

Others included those which some lawmakers claim should not be eligible under state code: Emory and Henry College for a school to prepare health care workers; and the University of Lynchburg for an elementary school focusing on reading.

More grant funding is available, and the state education department is still reviewing more applications.

