Stephen Imholt had to laugh when asked how he's going to spend the little money he's been able to raise in an uphill campaign as a Republican in an overwhelmingly Democratic state Senate district.

Imholt, who faces Del. Lamont Bagby, D-Henrico, in a special election on Tuesday in the 9th Senate District, had raised $580 through the campaign finance reporting deadline on Thursday. He said on Tuesday that he's now up to about $900 for the race against Bagby, who has raised about $212,000.

"I'm not sure how I'm going to spend it," Imholt said, noting that there wasn't enough time even to order yard signs for his campaign.

"To be perfectly honest with you, I don't know how that signs are going to make a difference."

Imholt's finance report listed no expenses. Bagby has spent nearly $201,000, much of it on ads and political consulting.

Imholt, a retired IT specialist who lives in Richmond, still has his sense of humor, but remains serious in his purpose in taking on Bagby, chairman of the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus, in the special election to fill the Senate seat vacated by the election last month of Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, to Congress.

"There needs to be an option," he said. "If there's not an option, the election is kind of a farce."

'There's been a lot of special elections'

McClellan was sworn in this month as the successor to the late Rep. Donald McEachin, D-4th. His death on Nov. 28 set off a chain reaction special elections and party-run primaries. If Bagby wins, another special election would be required to fill his seat as representative of the 74th House District in the House of Delegates.

"There's been a lot of special elections," Bagby said, noting his campaign focus on alerting voters to next week's election. "I wouldn't say they're at the point where they're fatigued, but they're a little nervous about missing opportunities to vote."

Tuesday's election is to complete the rest of McClellan's term in the current district, but the district's boundaries will soon shift.

The election outlook is further confused by political redistricting, which will take part of the 9th District, anchored in Henrico County, to create the 14th Senate District, centered in Richmond.

Bagby already knows he will face at least one opponent for the Democratic nomination in the new district - Richmond minister Katie Gooch - in a party primary on June 20. Two Democrats he defeated last month - Del. Dawn Adams, D-Richmond, and party activist Alexsis Rodgers - haven't said whether they intend to run for the seat in the new Senate district.

"We're making sure [voters] know which district they're in," he said.

Imholt has no illusions about what he's up against in the special election next week. A resident of Brookland Park near Community High School on Richmond's North Side, he ran as an independent against McClellan in 2015 in the 71st House District, which she represented until her election to the Senate the next year. McClellan won that election with 88% of the vote, and Republicans didn't run a candidate against her in the last 9th District Senate election in 2019.

"I do know how it's going to go," he said.

Crunching the numbers

But Imholt said too much is at stake, especially for students in public schools, not to offer voters a choice in the special election. He said the COVID-19 pandemic has created an urgent need to address learning loss for students whose education often was reduced to at-home instruction by Zoom.

"Let's not kid ourselves: kids lost ground from where they should be," he said.

Education also is the top issue for Bagby, a former teacher who also served on the Henrico County School Board.

However, he said, "We can't just focus on education. We've got to look at housing and wrap-around [health and human] services. Mental health is big on people's minds right now."

Bagby, in his eighth year in the House, has plenty of money for the special election campaign. His campaign committee, Friends of Lamont Bagby, gave his Senate campaign $143,292. He also received help from Del. Luke Torian, D-Prince William, who gave him $30,000, and Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax, who donated $1,500.

A member of the House Commerce and Energy Committee, Bagby also received donations from executives and lobbyists at Dominion Energy, the state's largest public utility, including $2,500 from CEO Bob Blue.

In contrast, Imholt reported one $500 donation from Karen von Dresner de Rothschild, a Virginia Beach psychologist and Republican activist. He said his wife gave him $50 for the campaign, not including gas money.

"You have to have a sense of humor," he said.