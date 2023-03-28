Del. Lamont Bagby, D-Henrico, won a fast-track special election to fill the state Senate seat that opened after Jennifer McClellan was elected to Congress last month.

Bagby won 8,222 votes, or 88.1%, while Republican candidate Stephen Imholt won 1,089, or 11.7%, with 80 of 88 precincts reporting unofficial results.

“Thank you Richmond, Henrico, Hanover and Charles City. I can’t wait to get to work as your new State Senator,” Bagby said in a tweet.

Bagby’s election means a district comprising eastern Henrico County, portions of northside Richmond and Hanover County, and Charles City County will be represented in the state Senate when the General Assembly reconvenes next month to consider vetoes or amendments to legislation by Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

It also means the district will be represented if any special session is called to vote on amendments to the current two year state budget.

Tuesday’s vote was the latest in a series that followed the November death of Rep. Donald McEachin, D-4th, including a Democratic primary and special election that McClellan won and the Feb. 26 firehouse primary in which Bagby defeated Democratic activity Alexsis Rodgers and Del. Dawn Adams, D-Richmond, for the Democratic nomination.

Now, another special election will be needed to file his House of Delegates seat.

Still more elections will follow quickly.

Bagby, whose election Tuesday was to complete the remainder of McClellan’s Senate term, which expires at the start of the 2024 General Assembly session, faces a June 20 primary challenge from Richmond minister Katie Gooch for Senate seat in the 2024-2028 sessions.

He will also be running in a redistricted constituency. His district now is anchored on Henrico, but the new one for in both the June primary and November general election is mainly in Richmond.

Bagby, chairman of the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus, was elected to the House of Delegates in 2015. He served on the Henrico County School Board from 2008 to 2015.

He sponsored the 2021 legislation that created Virginia’s Advanced Clean Cars Standard, which says that after next year a minimum of 8% of vehicles sold in Virginia by automakers should be electric vehicles.

The bill has sparked fierce criticism from Gov. Glenn Youngkin while several Republican legislators, insisting that the bill was a sign that California was setting Virginia policy, tried to repeal it. Their efforts failed when a state Senate committee killed each bill.

Imholt, a retired IT specialist who lives in Richmond’s Brookland Park area, said he ran this year to ensure voters had an option.

He said his primary focus if elected would have been to fix problems to improve the day-to-day lives of Virginians.

He ran against McClellan in a 2015 House of Delegates rate, which McClellan won with 88% of votes case.

During the one month campaign, Bagby stressed his support for increased state support for K-12 education, including pay increases for teachers and support staff, as well as his support for abortion rights, minimum wage increases, tenant protections and consumer finance reform.

Bagby briefly tried for the Congressional seat McClellan won, but withdrew from the race less than a week after announcing his candidacy.

