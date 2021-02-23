Late change in bill could result in more electronic General Assembly meetings, even after pandemic

Wampler said lawmakers have different opinions on how the virtual session works and how effective they can be. "I think it would have been awfully appropriate for the General Assembly to discuss at length whether or not we should go and remove the language that requires us to meet in person in Richmond instead of doing it in the way that we have, which is a floor substitute not looked at by the FOIA Council, not endorsed by the FOIA Council, not debated in committee but sprung on us here today."