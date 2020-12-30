Late surge pushes citizen applications for redistricting panel to 1,200; pool lacks state's diversity

Virginia lawmakers have instructed the judges to make sure that the commission's members are representative of the state's ethnic, geographic and gender diversity.

As of 2019, Virginia's population was 50.8% female, according to U.S. census figures. Black residents accounted for 19.9% of the state's population and Asians 6.9%. A total of 9.8% of Virginia residents were Hispanic.

Virginia's median household income for 2015-2019, in 2019 dollars, was $74,222, according to census figures. It is unclear whether applicants for the commission were reporting their individual income or their household income.

Virginians do not register by party. Among applicants who answered questions about their political affiliation, 48% described themselves as Democrats, 18% as Republicans; 31% listed no party and 4% listed something else.

Three-fourths of the applications come from the state's urban crescent, with 34% from Northern Virginia, 25% from greater Richmond and 17% from Hampton Roads.

In approving a state constitutional amendment Nov. 3, Virginia voters set in motion a new commission that will redraw the boundaries of the state’s congressional and legislative districts next year based on census data.