Lawmakers ask inspector general for investigation of Youngkin political firm contract

Virginia House and Senate Democratic leaders sent a letter Thursday to a state oversight agency asking for an investigation of how the political media firm that works for Gov. Glenn Youngkin landed a $268,600 state contract in an unusual process.

The Virginia Tourism Corporation awarded Richmond-based Poolhouse a contract in May to produce a tourism video featuring Youngkin, to be shown at Virginia airports and welcome centers, as well as seven large wall panels to be displayed at airports.

The decision came at a time Poolhouse is helping Youngkin boost his national image as he considers a possible 2024 presidential run. The firm was instrumental in creating his strategy and branding during his successful campaign for governor last year.

The work schedule on the video was too tight for The Martin Agency, which usually does such work for Virginia Tourism Corporation, to bid, according to state documents. The contract was the first of its kind in Virginia for Poolhouse.

"The company chosen to produce the ad, Poolhouse, has direct ties to Governor Youngkin," Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax, and House Minority Leader Don Scott, D-Portsmouth, wrote in their letter to the Office of the State Inspector General. "Poolhouse was paid over $1.5 million for political advertisements during the 2021 Gubernatorial election cycle by Governor Youngkin’s Campaign Committee. In a recent media interview, VTA’s Executive Director acknowledged that the VTA was aware of the company’s 'familiarity' with Governor Youngkin and found that to be 'attractive' in awarding the bid."

That interview was reported by Virginia Public Media.

Their letter also said Poolhouse had no history of working with state government, the Virginia Tourism Corporation had never featured a governor in such an ad, "and such an ad would confer taxpayer benefits on him while he builds his name identification and familiarity with persons outside of Virginia in anticipation of his run."

The situation "presents serious questions regarding the use of taxpayer dollars for political purposes."

The lawmakers asked Inspector General Michael Westfall to report findings to legislative leaders of both parties.

