Lawmakers can start raising money while they legislate this year. Will they?

That doesn't mean they should, or will.

House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, and House Democratic leaders on Sunday encouraged their members to refrain from raising money while they legislate.

"Had the Republicans agreed to extend the regular session from 30 to 45 days, the statutory prohibition on soliciting or accepting campaign contributions would have remained in effect until adjournment sine die at the end of February," the Democratic leaders wrote in an email to their members.

"Using a special session to add the needed days to our 2021 winter legislative session does not change the spirit of the prohibition," they wrote, adding: "If anything, it puts a spotlight on the issue."

All 100 House seats are up for election in November.

As for the 11 legislators who are running for governor, lieutenant governor or attorney general, "Maybe they technically can raise money" during a special session, said Larry Sabato, director of the Center for Politics at the University of Virginia, noting that he is not "100% certain" on the issue.

"But doing so is clearly against the spirit of the law, since this so-called special session is just a sleight-of-hand maneuver around the GOP's refusal to have the normal length session.