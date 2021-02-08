Lawmakers can start raising money while they legislate this year. Will they?

The Virginia General Assembly is continuing to do the people's business in Richmond, but starting now, lawmakers - 11 of them seeking statewide office - are allowed to raise campaign money while they work.
The loophole stems from some unusual mechanics in this year's session.
The General Assembly rotates between a 60-day session in even-numbered years, when lawmakers adopt a two-year budget, and a 45- or 46-day session in odd-numbered years. This year is the short session.
The state Constitution requires the short session last 30 days. The length is generally set at 45 or 46 days by consent of both parties. But this year, Republicans - upset at the length of last year's special session - would not agree to extend the regular session beyond 30 days.
It's technical, but that meant Gov. Ralph Northam needed to call a special session so the legislature could finish its work in the usual amount of time.
Lawmakers are prohibited by law from fundraising during regular sessions, but not during special sessions. The House and Senate adjourned from their regular session on Monday. So even though they'll be hearing public testimony, getting lobbied and voting on bills in the coming weeks, they are no longer prohibited from fundraising.
That doesn't mean they should, or will.
House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, and House Democratic leaders on Sunday encouraged their members to refrain from raising money while they legislate.
"Had the Republicans agreed to extend the regular session from 30 to 45 days, the statutory prohibition on soliciting or accepting campaign contributions would have remained in effect until adjournment sine die at the end of February," the Democratic leaders wrote in an email to their members.
"Using a special session to add the needed days to our 2021 winter legislative session does not change the spirit of the prohibition," they wrote, adding: "If anything, it puts a spotlight on the issue."
All 100 House seats are up for election in November.
As for the 11 legislators who are running for governor, lieutenant governor or attorney general, "Maybe they technically can raise money" during a special session, said Larry Sabato, director of the Center for Politics at the University of Virginia, noting that he is not "100% certain" on the issue.
"But doing so is clearly against the spirit of the law, since this so-called special session is just a sleight-of-hand maneuver around the GOP's refusal to have the normal length session.
"Anybody who raises money during this extra session is creating an issue that their opponents can and should use against them on the campaign trail and in TV ads."
The House Democratic leaders asked that lawmakers not raise money until Feb. 27, the planned adjournment date, and said the House Democratic Caucus would not do any fundraising until then.
Spokesmen for House and Senate Republicans did not respond to emails Monday about whether GOP leaders would encourage lawmakers to avoid raising campaign money until the session ends. A spokeswoman for the Senate Democratic Caucus said the caucus had not yet discussed the issue.
A government integrity commission created by then-Gov. Terry McAuliffe recommended in 2014 and 2015 that Virginia end fundraising during special sessions that last more than a day.
Some lawmakers have tried unsuccessfully to end the practice but bills to do so have died.
