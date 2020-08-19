Lawmakers consider bills to help customers facing utility debt

The advocacy group is backing legislation introduced by Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, and Del. Lashrecse Aird, D-Petersburg, that would create an emergency repayment plan that all utilities must offer.

“At the end of the day, the moratorium will end, and we have to understand what happens next. How can people and utilities get back to normal after the moratoriums are over?” said Dana Wiggins of the Virginia Poverty Law Center. “We wanted there to be at least more wiggle room so that people who are paying their bills and trying to catch up on their debt — that their debt payments are something that they can actually pay.”

The bill would compel utilities to offer residential customers a 24-month payment plan to repay their debt. The bill would cap monthly payments on past-due balances at $45.50 or 4% of a customer’s household income. The debt would accrue no interest, and as long as customers continue to pay their bills, they could not be disconnected.

McClellan said the legislation is also a way for lawmakers to better understand the utility debt crisis in the state, including how many people are affected and how likely utilities are to recover the amounts owed. She said the preliminary information from the SCC in June doesn’t offer lawmakers a full picture.