Lawmakers consider bills to help customers facing utility debt

Virginia lawmakers are weighing a number of proposals to ease customers' debt burden to the state’s utilities, as advocates say relief is needed for thousands of Virginians who continue to face economic hardship as a result of the pandemic.
Virginia remains under a moratorium from utility disconnections that will expire on Aug. 31, when customers indebted to the state’s utilities will be required to begin paying past-due amounts to avoid disconnection.
As of June 30, Virginians owed more than $184 million in past-due utility bills, including $137.4 million in electric bills, according to a preliminary survey by the State Corporation Commission, which regulates the state’s utilities and imposed the moratorium. The actual amount is likely higher, since the SCC estimate doesn’t account for all utility companies or debt incurred since July 1.
Gov. Ralph Northam’s legislative package includes a proposal to extend the current moratorium on utility disconnections for electric, water and natural gas until 60 days after the current state of emergency ends. The current state of emergency, predicated on the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, was extended indefinitely on May 30.
The Virginia Poverty Law Center, while supportive of the ongoing moratorium, is asking lawmakers to offer relief to Virginians who face mountains of debt once the moratorium ends — a looming crisis that could leave people without critical services.
The advocacy group is backing legislation introduced by Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, and Del. Lashrecse Aird, D-Petersburg, that would create an emergency repayment plan that all utilities must offer.
“At the end of the day, the moratorium will end, and we have to understand what happens next. How can people and utilities get back to normal after the moratoriums are over?” said Dana Wiggins of the Virginia Poverty Law Center. “We wanted there to be at least more wiggle room so that people who are paying their bills and trying to catch up on their debt — that their debt payments are something that they can actually pay.”
The bill would compel utilities to offer residential customers a 24-month payment plan to repay their debt. The bill would cap monthly payments on past-due balances at $45.50 or 4% of a customer’s household income. The debt would accrue no interest, and as long as customers continue to pay their bills, they could not be disconnected.
McClellan said the legislation is also a way for lawmakers to better understand the utility debt crisis in the state, including how many people are affected and how likely utilities are to recover the amounts owed. She said the preliminary information from the SCC in June doesn’t offer lawmakers a full picture.
The legislation would compel all utilities to file a report to the SCC by the end of the year that shows how many customers have accrued debt during the pandemic, how much debt is owed and how many people opted for the payment plan spelled out in the legislation.
“Utilities have to provide data to the SCC and the General Assembly so we can see how many people are using this and, is the utility likely to recover its costs?” McClellan said, adding that Virginia’s regulated utilities are entitled by law to recover their costs.
The situation could leave a utility’s customer pool on the hook for outstanding debt. The SCC also told lawmakers in June that the ongoing moratoriums and growing debt could leave the state’s smallest utilities strapped for cash.
“If it looks like utilities are not in position to recover their costs, we need to know that so that we can figure out what the legislature needs to do,” McClellan said.
McClellan is among the Democrats seeking the party's nomination for governor next year.
Rayhan Daudani, a spokesman for the state’s largest utility, Dominion Energy, said that the company is working with its customers on debt repayment and payment assistance. Daudani said that starting June 15, Dominion began offering customers 12 months to pay down debt.
“Our residential rates are 11 percent below the national average and 25 percent below the East Coast average,” Daudani said in a statement.
Dominion is at the center of another piece of legislation related to utility debt. Sen. John Bell, D-Loudoun, and Del. Jay Jones, D-Norfolk, introduced a bill that would force the utility to return over-earnings from recent years to customers in the form of emergency refunds and utility debt relief.
Dominion reported $379.7 million in over-earnings that qualify for refunds in 2017 and 2018 combined, though legislation from 2018 allows the company to reinvest the money in clean energy and grid modernization programs. On Tuesday, the SCC reported that Dominion had not overcharged customers in 2019, though that is largely due to Dominion’s decision to accelerate the retirement of 11 carbon-yielding power plants, a cost to customers of $264 million.
The bill that Bell and Jones are sponsoring is backed by Clean Virginia, a consumer advocacy group that has lobbied against Dominion’s electric monopoly, as well as the Virginia Poverty Law Center.
“In the face of an unprecedented economic and public health crisis, Virginians need their money back now more than ever, and the General Assembly now has a singular chance to right this historic wrong and put money back in the pockets of Virginians,” said Clean Virginia spokeswoman Cassady Craighill.
A Senate panel punted the bill Wednesday night to a commission that isn't scheduled to meet any time soon. The House version has not yet been voted on; the House will begin to take up legislation next week.
