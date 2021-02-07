Lawmakers consider dueling resolutions to restore voting rights for people convicted of felonies

“Voting is a fundamental right, and there is no basis for taking away someone’s right to vote. It’s not something that concerns public safety, or a huge financial barrier,” Williams said in an interview, arguing that Vermont and Maine already allow people to vote absentee from prison. “We support both bills, but the reasoning behind going for [the Senate bill] is the history of felony disenfranchisement and how it came to be in our constitution.”

That history goes back to the early 20th century, and the concerted effort over the decades that followed to curtail Black people’s right to vote.

A broad coalition of civil rights groups urged Northam to instead back Locke’s measure, arguing that amending the constitution and removing the language is necessary to begin to right the wrongs of racial disenfranchisement in Virginia. The group pointed to transcripts of the state’s constitutional convention in 1902, when many lawmakers talked of the need to “purify” the ballot, referring to Black voters.

"We are challenging felony disenfranchisement and seeking to guarantee a right to vote for all because doing so is essential to assuring racial justice at the ballot box," the group wrote in the letter to the governor, dated Jan. 14.