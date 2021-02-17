Lawmakers reach compromise on criminal record expungement

Democrats in the House and Senate who had been at odds over legislation to allow criminal record expungement reached an agreement that advocates said will be a huge improvement for Virginia.

House Majority Leader Charniele Herring, D-Alexandria, outlined the changes Wednesday when the Senate Judiciary Committee advanced her bill.

She said the compromise would "remove barriers and address systematic inequities to provide a clean slate for Virginians who have paid their debt to society or have had charges deferred or dismissed.”

The legislation would affect tens of thousands of people, according to the Legal Aid Justice Center, one of the supporters.

“If the bill is enacted, Virginia will move from the bottom of all 50 states to very near the top for a person's ability to seal criminal records," Rob Poggenklass, an attorney with the organization, said in a statement. "This legislation would have a dramatic, positive effect on tens of thousands of lives."

Sheba Williams, executive director of the nonprofit Nolef Turns, joined in that statement of support for the compromise.