Lawmakers recess special session after electing eight judges to Court of Appeals and some to lower courts

The Virginia General Assembly on Tuesday elected eight new judges to the Court of Appeals of Virginia, adding diversity in race, gender and skill set to the appellate bench as it prepares to take on a bigger load.
The candidates completed brief interviews before lawmakers on the courts committees in each chamber of the legislature.
The Court of Appeals will go from 11 to 17 judges and begin handling appeals in civil cases, which previously had to go straight to the Supreme Court of Virginia, where many were not given a hearing.
A day after lawmakers wrapped up action on more than $3 billion in federal rescue funding, members of the House of Delegates and state Senate recessed the special session for the time being, though lawmakers could come back to fill openings on the Fairfax Circuit Court and Norfolk General District Court. By recessing, rather than adjourning, lawmakers retain control over filling such judicial vacancies.
Democrats in control of the General Assembly narrowed down the field for the Court of Appeals from more than 80 people down to eight through closed-door discussions, prompting critique from Republicans.
The interviews Tuesday were courteous. In keeping with tradition, Republicans who were not supportive of some of the applicants simply didn't vote rather than vote 'no' when the nominations were on the House and Senate floors.
During one interview, Sen. Tommy Norment, R-James City, chided Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond, over questions Morrissey asked of Doris Henderson Causey of Henrico County, a past president of the Virginia State Bar, the state agency that regulates lawyers.
Morrissey, who has been disbarred, asked Causey about the bar's disciplinary board.
Norment interrupted.
"I think this line of question is inappropriate to confront this judicial candidate with because I think it has something of a personal overtone to it," Norment said. "She’s being considered for the Court of Appeals. She’s got an extraordinary record of service to the bar."
Sen. John Edwards, D-Roanoke, the chairman of the committee, then moved forward with new questions.
One applicant, Fairfax County Circuit Judge Daniel E. Ortiz, faced a complaint from a citizen.
Yolanda Bell, who spoke to lawmakers, was the sister of Anastasia Adams, who was hospitalized in 2016 at Inova Fairfax Hospital. A judge ordered Adams placed into the care of two guardians, who put Adams in three nursing homes, and she died in the third one, according to the website of the National Association to Stop Guardian Abuse, a grassroots group.
Ortiz represented Inova at a private law firm before he became a judge. Bell said that as a circuit judge, he ignored conflicts of interest in appointing certain guardians to cases involving adults who are incapable of meeting their own needs for health, care and safety.
Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax City, said he talked to Ortiz about the complaint and researched the issue, finding that the guardians are "pre-selected" before reaching Ortiz's desk.
In the House Courts of Justice Committee, Del. Mark Levine, D-Alexandria, asked Ortiz if he had appointed guardians he felt were independent and not just people the hospital wanted.
"I believe I have," Ortiz said.
Ortiz told delegates he checked with the state's Judicial Inquiry and Review Commission, which investigates misconduct complaints against judges, to make sure he was following the rules.
He said he does not hear any guardianship cases involving Inova even though the commission told him he could. "I take conflicts very seriously," he said.
In addition to Causey and Ortiz, the new appeals court judges are: Dominique A. Callins of Front Royal, an attorney at Simms Showers LLP; Vernida R. Chaney of Alexandria, a former public defender and attorney with Chaney Law Firm PLLC in Fairfax; Frank K. Friedman of Roanoke, chairman of the appellate team at Woods Rogers PLC; Norfolk Circuit Court Judge Junius P. Fulton; Lisa M. Lorish of Charlottesville, an assistant federal public defender; and Stuart A. Raphael of Arlington County, a partner at Hunton Andrews Kurth and a former Virginia solicitor general.
Lawmakers also confirmed two choices by Gov. Ralph Northam to the Judicial Inquiry and Review Commission: Kyung "Kathryn" Dickerson, a principal at the law firm SmolenPlevy in Vienna, and the Rev. Cozy Bailey of Dumfries, president of the Prince William NAACP.
In the Richmond area, Chesterfield Juvenile Court Judge Jayne Ann Pemberton was elected to the Chesterfield Circuit Court; Richmond General District Judge Claire G. Cardwell was elected to Richmond Circuit Court, Curtis M. Hairston Jr. of the Gee Law Firm was elected to Chesterfield General District Court, Travis R. Williams of the firm Daniels, Williams Tuck & Ritter was elected to the Chesterfield Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.
(804) 649-6061
Twitter: @patrickmwilson