Lawmakers recess special session after electing eight judges to Court of Appeals and some to lower courts

The Virginia General Assembly on Tuesday elected eight new judges to the Court of Appeals of Virginia, adding diversity in race, gender and skill set to the appellate bench as it prepares to take on a bigger load.

The candidates completed brief interviews before lawmakers on the courts committees in each chamber of the legislature.

The Court of Appeals will go from 11 to 17 judges and begin handling appeals in civil cases, which previously had to go straight to the Supreme Court of Virginia, where many were not given a hearing.

A day after lawmakers wrapped up action on more than $3 billion in federal rescue funding, members of the House of Delegates and state Senate recessed the special session for the time being, though lawmakers could come back to fill openings on the Fairfax Circuit Court and Norfolk General District Court. By recessing, rather than adjourning, lawmakers retain control over filling such judicial vacancies.

Democrats in control of the General Assembly narrowed down the field for the Court of Appeals from more than 80 people down to eight through closed-door discussions, prompting critique from Republicans.