Lawsuit challenges ballot language on redistricting amendment

A former chairman of the Democratic Party of Virginia on Friday filed a lawsuit challenging the ballot language tied to a constitutional amendment that would revamp the state's redistricting process.
Paul Goldman, who led the state party from 1990 to 1993 and is running for lieutenant governor, is arguing in court that the language describing the amendment doesn't accurately portray its effect and is meant to sway votes to support it.
"I don't think any other state in the union would allow this language on the ballot -- they would find it misleading and inaccurate," Goldman said in an interview.
The ballot question reads: "Should the Constitution of Virginia be amended to establish a redistricting commission, consisting of eight members of the General Assembly and eight citizens of the Commonwealth, that is responsible for drawing the congressional and state legislative districts that will be subsequently voted on, but not changed by, the General Assembly and enacted without the Governor's involvement and to give the responsibility of drawing districts to the Supreme Court of Virginia if the redistricting commission fails to draw districts or the General Assembly fails to enact districts by certain deadlines?"
Elections Commissioner Chris Piper declined a request for comment on pending litigation.
States redraw their political boundaries after the census every 10 years to reflect population shifts. Virginia will redraw its political maps starting later this year, using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s population count that is nearing completion.
If voters approve the measure in November, the constitutional amendment would shift power over the drawing of districts from the General Assembly to a 16-member bipartisan commission of legislators and citizens. The commission would feature four lawmakers of each party from each chamber.
In the event of an impasse over new maps, the Supreme Court of Virginia, which is made up mostly of GOP-appointed judges, would have the final say.
Goldman said the language doesn't explain that map-drawing will happen under new criteria. He argues that it also doesn't explain that citizens will be chosen by partisan lawmakers, only referring to them as citizens.
While a lengthier explanation, which is included in a separate pamphlet, does go into more detail, Goldman said few people read it.
"Could the people of Virginia decide what they want to do based on this language? With this, they don't know what they're doing," Goldman said.
The measure is the result of a 2019 compromise between Democrats and Republicans that attracted broad support from both parties, with the exception of some members of the legislative Black caucus in the House.
In order to become part of the state constitution, a proposed amendment must pass the legislature in successive years, with an election for the House of Delegates in between. The measure cleared the legislature for the second time earlier this year, narrowly succeeding as Democratic support in the House chipped away.
Many Democrats opposed to the proposed amendment argue that there are no guarantees people of color will serve on the committee drawing the maps, and that the inclusion of lawmakers on the panel goes against the goal of a nonpartisan process.
They also argue that the Supreme Court of Virginia — which is made up of mostly GOP-appointed judges — should not be the ultimate arbiter over the maps.
