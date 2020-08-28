Lawsuit challenges ballot language on redistricting amendment

Elections Commissioner Chris Piper declined a request for comment on pending litigation.

States redraw their political boundaries after the census every 10 years to reflect population shifts. Virginia will redraw its political maps starting later this year, using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s population count that is nearing completion.

If voters approve the measure in November, the constitutional amendment would shift power over the drawing of districts from the General Assembly to a 16-member bipartisan commission of legislators and citizens. The commission would feature four lawmakers of each party from each chamber.

In the event of an impasse over new maps, the Supreme Court of Virginia, which is made up mostly of GOP-appointed judges, would have the final say.

Goldman said the language doesn't explain that map-drawing will happen under new criteria. He argues that it also doesn't explain that citizens will be chosen by partisan lawmakers, only referring to them as citizens.

While a lengthier explanation, which is included in a separate pamphlet, does go into more detail, Goldman said few people read it.