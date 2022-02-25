League of Women Voters, other groups call for House of Delegates elections this year

Public pressure is beginning to build for elections this year in all 100 House of Delegates districts under a new redistricting map that the Virginia Supreme Court approved in late December to ensure equal representation based on population.

The Virginia League of Women Voters issued a statement on Wednesday urging the federal courts to require House elections this year under the new political boundaries rather than wait until 2023 when the entire General Assembly will be up for election.

"Now that we have fair maps, it's time to hold elections," the voting advocacy organization said in a statement published on social media. "Fair maps are the key to representative democracy."

The statement repeated calls made this month by the Virginia NAACP and chapters in Fairfax County, Alexandria and other parts of the state, as well as other public advocacy groups, for the federal court to find the holding of legislative elections under the old maps last fall unconstitutional and order new ones.

"It shows that the public is more and more aware," said Paul Goldman, former chairman of the Virginia Democratic Party. "You can't sweep it under the rug."

Goldman filed suit in federal court last June to require the state to hold House elections under new political districts based on population counts from the 2020 U.S. census, as required by the U.S. Constitution.

Before the state NAACP spoke out more than a week ago, he had has received little public support in a legal battle pending in the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on a procedural dispute and then, if he succeeds, before a three-judge panel that will consider the merits of his case.

Even if he loses the procedural dispute over his standing to sue, Goldman said he is now confident that others will be willing to sue for elections this year, including organizations that represent minority communities protected under the Voting Rights Act.

Robert Barnette, president of the Virginia NAACP, issued a statement on Feb. 16 urging the court to order House elections this year under the new political districts, but said two days later, "At this time the Virginia State Conference NAACP does not plan to seek legal action."

Still, the state NAACP's public position emboldened other chapters and organizations to issue similar calls for elections under the new districts, based on the principle of "one man, one vote" under the Constitution.

"The voters of Virginia deserve a legislature based on the current population of Virginia and based on the current population distribution in Virginia," said Ferguson Reid Jr., representing 90 for 90, a grassroots voter registration organization. "Because otherwise, you don't have one man, one vote."

A group of voting advocates in Chesterfield County created the organization in 2015 to honor his father, Ferguson Reid Sr., on his 90th birthday. His father was elected to the House of Delegates in 1967 as the first Black person to hold a seat in the General Assembly since the end of Reconstruction, representing parts of Richmond and Henrico County, and helped found the Richmond Crusade for Voters.

"They were all about voting rights and registering people to vote," said his son, who said the elder Reid is now 96 years old and living in California, but still active in Virginia politics and the organization created in his honor.

One of the organizations that has called for elections, Loudoun 4 All, has a big stake in the outcome because population in fast-growing Loudoun County has grown far beyond the thresholds in districts drawn in 2011, based on the 2010 census.

The organization said in a statement this week that Loudoun contains parts of the two most overpopulated Senate Districts and four of the top 10 House districts in Virginia because of the outdated maps.

"The most overpopulated House of Delegates district in Virginia - HD 87 [represented by Del. Suhas Subramanyam] - is predominantly composed of voters of color," it said Monday.

"Above all, we believe the voters of Loudoun County deserve to have equal representation, and to have our vote equal weight with all over Virginians."

The Virginia League of Women Voters said voters should be able to take advantage of a redistricting process that "for the first time in Virginia history" directly involved citizens instead of being completely controlled by the elected members of the General Assembly.

"We believe the resulting maps are fair and create new opportunities for minority candidates and first-time candidates," the league said.

"We will elect the U.S. House of Representatives this year," it concluded. "We urge the court to find that we should also elect Virginia House of Delegates this year."