Legislation aims to provide free school meals for all Virginia students

For two years during the COVID-19 pandemic, federal waivers allowed every K-12 Virginia student to receive free school meals. The waivers expired in the fall, and thousands of Virginia children once again had to pay - or acquire debt - for their school meals.

A piece of legislation introduced by Del. Mike Mullin, D-Newport News, would use state funds to mimic the federal program and make school meals free for all children. Del. Danica Roem, D-Prince William, is carrying an accompanying budget amendment of $271.5 million to pay the cost for one school year.

“Right now, kids don't have money for lunch. Either going hungry or going into school lunch debt ... is not acceptable,” Mullin said at a news conference on Monday. “That ... is immoral, and it's a barrier to our mission to have every school child get a great education.”

In many cases, for a student to qualify for free lunch this year, their family’s annual household income must be under 185% of the poverty level which, for a family of three, is about $42,600.

In Prince William County Public Schools, students accrued more than $300,000 in school meal debt by the end of the first semester, according to Roem.

“School meal debt should not exist as a concept or in reality,” Roem said Monday. “It is a failed system that allows that to happen in the first place.”

The proposed budget amendment of $271.5 million, Roem said, "is less than what the General Assembly had put in last year when they were trying to lure the Washington Commanders football stadium to Northern Virginia."

Del. Glenn Davis, R- Virginia Beach, who chairs the House Education Committee, said the best use of school funds is not to subsidize wealthy families.

“If there was a deal to address the income ceiling for this, I think there's a discussion to be had,” Davis said in an interview. “But just opening it completely wide and saying that we're going to use school funds to supply every family, regardless of income level, a lunch, I think that’s probably a little extreme.”

Some students whose families qualify for free meals based on income eligibility are unable to receive the free meals because their parents or guardians do not fill out the required applications.

“We continue to see more households coming to our pantries than we did before the pandemic started. We're certainly not at the height of the pandemic, but we're above 2019 levels and with the continued inflation that we see at the grocery store, families are still just really struggling to afford enough food,” said Eddie Oliver, the executive director of the Federation of Virginia Food Banks, which oversees all seven food banks in Virginia.

Oliver said he’s particularly concerned that the temporary boost to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits put in place during the pandemic will end nationwide after February's issuance.

“The benefit cliff in March could likely make our pantry lines even longer,” Oliver said in an interview.

Some high poverty schools and divisions, such as Richmond Public Schools, would not be affected by this legislation because they take part in a program that provides free meals to all of their students and bypasses the need for families to fill out paperwork. The Community Eligibility Provision is provided to schools or divisions where a significant number of students are in foster care or Head Start; are homeless; are migrant; or are living in households that participate in federal assistance programs.

This school year, nearly half of Virginia’s K-12 students are enrolled in the program, according to the Virginia Department of Education.

Virginia has seen a significant expansion of its child nutrition programs over the past decade, starting with former first lady Dorothy McAuliffe, who made expanding child nutrition programs her signature initiative.

Then-Gov. Ralph Northam continued the push by proposing $8.2 million in his outgoing budget proposal to eliminate the reduced-price meal category, and move that income bracket to the free meal category. Gov. Glenn Youngkin last year signed off on the state’s two-year budget that included Northam’s initiative, which enabled about 64,500 students to access free school meals.

Mullin's legislation is patroned by seven other House delegates, including one Republican: Tim Anderson, R-Virginia Beach.

