Legislation would tighten rules that notify schools of employee sex crimes

The Virginia General Assembly next month will consider legislation that would tighten existing rules regarding the processes that are meant to inform school leaders when one of their employees is charged with certain felony offenses, including sex crimes.

The proposal follows a Times-Dispatch discovery in August that a sex offender kept his job at a Fairfax County middle school for 20 months after he was arrested in Chesterfield County on charges of soliciting prostitution from a minor.

The bill, introduced by Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax, would guarantee a paper trail to ensure school leaders receive notifications from law enforcement and courts.

It is not entirely clear what part of the system glitched when Darren Thornton, 50, flew under the radar and continued his employment with the state’s largest school division after he was arrested on charges of soliciting prostitution from a minor.

The Chesterfield Police Department tried to notify the Fairfax schools division when a school counselor was arrested on sex charges, but the emails were never delivered.

“When I heard what the problem was, it occurred to me that it's very simple to straighten this out,” Surovell said.

The current law regarding the notification process puts the onus on law enforcement to notify schools, but does not specify where to find the contact information.

In Fairfax County, the mix-up ensued because a Fairfax schools employee provided police with two incorrect email addresses for the superintendent, according to Chesterfield County Police Chief Col. Jeffrey Katz, though details are still unclear.

Surovell’s bill would require notifications to be sent either by certified mail, which provides a receipt upon delivery, or a fax, which also provides a confirmation of delivery.

The bill is essentially a stopgap measure until July of 2025 when the Virginia State Police anticipate utilizing a new criminal record keeping system that will improve the notification system for schools along with hospitals and child care centers.

Thornton, who also previously worked for Hanover County schools, listed himself as “self-employed” when he registered as a sex offender, while he was still employed by Fairfax schools.

The proposed legislation would also ensure that every person arrested in Virginia on certain charges undergoes employment verification.

The legislation will be acted on in a Senate committee hearing after the General Assembly convenes in Richmond next month. Surovell said he expects the bill to receive bipartisan support, and would be surprised if it didn’t pass unanimously.

If the proposal is approved by the state legislature and signed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin, it will become law in July.

A Youngkin spokesperson said the administration continues to plan to implement additional criminal history monitoring.