 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Richmond Times-Dispatch is partnering with CraftMaster Homes who are sponsoring 2,500 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
alert top story

Legislation would tighten rules that notify schools of employee sex crimes

  • 0

Democratic Party spokesman Liam Watson on vote counting in the 4th District primary.

The Virginia General Assembly next month will consider legislation that would tighten existing rules regarding the processes that are meant to inform school leaders when one of their employees is charged with certain felony offenses, including sex crimes.

The proposal follows a Times-Dispatch discovery in August that a sex offender kept his job at a Fairfax County middle school for 20 months after he was arrested in Chesterfield County on charges of soliciting prostitution from a minor.

The bill, introduced by Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax, would guarantee a paper trail to ensure school leaders receive notifications from law enforcement and courts.

People are also reading…

Martinsville officer fired over bus incident

It is not entirely clear what part of the system glitched when Darren Thornton, 50, flew under the radar and continued his employment with the state’s largest school division after he was arrested on charges of soliciting prostitution from a minor.

The Chesterfield Police Department tried to notify the Fairfax schools division when a school counselor was arrested on sex charges, but the emails were never delivered.

“When I heard what the problem was, it occurred to me that it's very simple to straighten this out,” Surovell said.

Richmond to open warming centers Thursday

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The current law regarding the notification process puts the onus on law enforcement to notify schools, but does not specify where to find the contact information. 

In Fairfax County, the mix-up ensued because a Fairfax schools employee provided police with two incorrect email addresses for the superintendent, according to Chesterfield County Police Chief Col. Jeffrey Katz, though details are still unclear.

Surovell’s bill would require notifications to be sent either by certified mail, which provides a receipt upon delivery, or a fax, which also provides a confirmation of delivery.

VDOE to release new version of K-12 history standards this week

The bill is essentially a stopgap measure until July of 2025 when the Virginia State Police anticipate utilizing a new criminal record keeping system that will improve the notification system for schools along with hospitals and child care centers.

Thornton, who also previously worked for Hanover County schools, listed himself as “self-employed” when he registered as a sex offender, while he was still employed by Fairfax schools.

The proposed legislation would also ensure that every person arrested in Virginia on certain charges undergoes employment verification.

The legislation will be acted on in a Senate committee hearing after the General Assembly convenes in Richmond next month. Surovell said he expects the bill to receive bipartisan support, and would be surprised if it didn’t pass unanimously.

If the proposal is approved by the state legislature and signed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin, it will become law in July.

A Youngkin spokesperson said the administration continues to plan to implement additional criminal history monitoring.

Lyndon German's memorable stories from 2022

20210120_MET_XGR_BB06

Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax

 BOB BROWN/Times-Dispatch

abryson@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6945

Twitter: @AnnaBryson18

0 Comments

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Sri Lanka's economic woes continue amid food, fuel shortages

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News