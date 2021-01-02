 Skip to main content
Legislative leaders name 62 citizen finalists for eight spots on redistricting commission
Virginia legislative leaders have selected 62 finalists for the eight citizen spots on Virginia's new redistricting commission, with Democrats' picks coming from mostly population centers and GOP choices chiefly from rural areas.

A panel of five retired Virginia judges will select the eight citizen members of the commission by Jan. 15. The judges will meet on Wednesday.

The drawing of Virginia's congressional and legislative districts remains a partisan undertaking, but the new commission is meant to balance Democratic and Republican interests. The 16-member commission will include four Democratic lawmakers, four Republican lawmakers, four citizens nominated by Democrats and four citizens nominated by Republicans.

A late surge before Monday’s deadline pushed citizen applications to more than 1,200 hopefuls for the eight spots.

House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax; House Minority Leader Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah; Senate President Pro Tempore Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth; and Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment, R-James City, culled the list of citizen applications to four lists of at least 16 names each. The judges will pick two citizens from each of the four lists.

Five of the citizen finalists' names appear on both GOP lists, including Mackenzie Babichenko, a Hanover County prosecutor.

One name appears on both Democratic lists: Sean Kumar of Alexandria, a lawyer, Army veteran and business consultant.

Norment's list includes Marvin Gilliam of Bristol, former vice president of a family owned coal mining company that Massey Energy acquired in 2010. Gilliam is a former member of the University of Virginia Board of Visitors.

Aside from Babichenko, Richmond-area applicants among the citizen finalists include: Greta J. Harris, Vashti E. Mallory and Patricia Merrill, all of Richmond, named on Filler-Corn's list; Doug Bowman and Keisha Smith of Richmond and Vasa Tianyu Clarke of Goochland County, named on Lucas' list; and Shelly Smith of Powhatan County, named on Norment's list.

Virginia lawmakers have instructed the judges to make sure that the commission’s members are representative of the state’s ethnic, geographic and gender diversity.

The commission’s eight lawmakers are Sens. Mamie Locke, D-Hampton; George Barker, D-Fairfax; Ryan McDougle, R-Hanover; and Steve Newman, R-Lynchburg; and Dels. Delores McQuinn, D-Richmond; Marcus Simon, D-Fairfax; Les Adams, R-Pittsylvania; and Margaret Ransone, R-Westmoreland.

The full commission holds its first meeting Feb. 1.

acain@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6645

Twitter: @AndrewCainRTD

Citizen finalists for Virginia Redistricting Commission

Submitted by House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax:

Samira R. Brooks of Cape Charles

Mattie McCargo Cowan of South Boston

Cynthia M. Cunningham of Falls Church

Elliott Dubin of Springfield

Greta J. Harris of Richmond

Brandon Christopher Hutchins of Virginia Beach

Sean S. Kumar of Alexandria

Tracie Liguid of Virginia Beach

Matthew M. Lopez of Springfield

Vashti E. Mallory of Richmond

Patricia Merrill of Richmond

Maya Castillo Morrison of Fairfax

Beverly K. Sell of Norfolk

Eleanor Shumaker of Fairfax

Christopher Alan Stafford of Fairlawn

Lucas Lawson Thornton of Buchanan

Submitted by House Minority Leader Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah

Shawn D. Akers of Madison Heights

Mackenzie K. Babichenko of Mechanicsville

Jeffrey Wayne Bolander of McGaheysville

Earl Scott Butcher of Richlands

Travis Cooper of Woodstock

Eric Timothy Dalke of Woodstock

Jose A. Feliciano, Jr. of Fredericksburg

Susan Barbara Hatfield of Culpeper

Thomas Douglas Heffernan of Elkton

Joseph Edward Kornhoff of Alexandria

Joseph Martins of Forest

Christian Alexander Ortego of Williamsburg

Tina Pratt of Draper

Donald K. Purdie of Hiltons

Tabitha Walter of Alexandria

Robert West of Norfolk

Submitted by Senate President Pro Tempore Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth

James Abrenio of Fairfax

Bettie Anderson of Chesapeake

Doug Bowman of Richmond

Kimball Brace of Manassas

Julia Braxton of Reston

Alton Carroll of Leesburg

Vasa Tianyu Clarke of Goochland

Marilyn Nevy Cruz of Alexandria

Linda Frith of Roanoke

Michael Evan Jaffe of Great Falls

Sean Kumar of Alexandria

Ashley Reynolds Marshall of Lynchburg

Denice Richardson of Portsmouth

Jeffrey Sachs of Springfield

Keisha Smith of Richmond

Ron Smith of Chesapeake

Fletcher Kyle Stephens of Suffolk

Simonee Thomas of Portsmouth

Gail Williams of Hampton

Submitted by Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment, R-James City

Mackenzie K. Babichenko of Mechanicsville

Jeffrey Wayne Bolander of McGaheysville

Eric Fletcher of Spotsylvania

Marvin Gilliam of Bristol

Richard Harrell of South Boston

Thomas Douglas Heffernan of Elkton

Ben Hudson of Montross

Thomas H. Hueg of Fairfax Station

Charles Johnson of Williamsburg

Joni Organ of Lynchburg

Christian Ortego of Williamsburg

Mark G. Rinaldi of Williamsburg

Mary Catherine Slusher of Rockingham

Shelly Smith of Powhatan

John Thomas of Roanoke

Virginia Trost-Thornton of Forest

Robert West of Norfolk

