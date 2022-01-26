Legislative panel seeks to purge members of charitable gaming board

Gilbert had no immediate comment on the request. "The Speaker has received the letter," spokesman Garren Shipley said. "He looks forward to speaking with the authors directly and learning more about their concerns."

Bell, vice chairman of the subcommittee, said legislators plan to send similar letters to Gov. Glenn Youngkin to replace the six members who serve by gubernatorial appointment and to the Senate Rules Committee to appoint new members to two seats it controls on the board.

He said they began with the three seats under the authority of the Speaker because one of them is held by Lessin. Another is held by Lasonya Black and the third is vacant.

"We have lost faith in the leadership on the board," Bell said in an interview on Tuesday. "We need a fresh board."

The inspector general alleged a conflict of interest by Lessin, who participated in the drafting of state regulations for charities to run Texas Hold 'Em poker tournaments under legislation adopted two years ago.

Lessin said he declared his financial interest in a new company that would operate the tournaments and followed the advice of the assistant attorney general who advised the board.