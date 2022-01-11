Legislative session kicks off new GOP era in Virginia

For years, advocates have taken aim at an admissions process that results in a disparate number of Black and Latino students at these schools. Davis’ bill describes policies to correct that as “proxy discrimination.”

Youngkin wants to expand the number of charter schools in the state from fewer than 10 to almost 300. Expect lawmakers to consider legislation toward that end. One bill from Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham, would force the state to create regional charter school divisions in areas where local school districts are struggling with accreditation.

The regional charter school divisions would be controlled by a board filled out by the state, which would have the power to approve charter school applications. Local school divisions would have minority representation on these boards, giving them little say over new charters.

Crime

A number of GOP bills would reverse measures Democrats passed in an effort to curb police brutality and excessive use of force following the killings of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd — all Black Americans.