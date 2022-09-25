Legislators, cooperatives push for continued rural broadband expansion

Emily Brewer is a small-business owner and lifelong Isle of Wight County resident. She is also a state delegate — but she doesn’t have an internet connection at home.

So Brewer, R-Suffolk, carries a portable Wi-Fi device with her “pretty much everywhere.” It suffices for when she needs to check email from her home, but she recalled how the increased need for virtual meetings amid the earlier days of the COVID-19 pandemic meant she had to spend long hours in the office at her wine shop in Suffolk in order to participate.

“I actually had to pretty much conduct the entire General Assembly session from the office of my business because I couldn't do it at my home,” she said.

According to 2020 census data, somewhere between 12% and 20% of homes lack broadband access - one of those Brewer’s. Neighboring counties, Southampton and Isle of Wight range between 20% and 24% of households lacking access — the percentages climb higher in Southside and Southwest Virginia where more up to or more than 30% of households do not have internet.

The idea of expanding broadband in rural areas is something Brewer is passionate about — and she cites the intersectionality of benefits, such as remote work, telehealth, economic development and education. Brewer noted how the pandemic brought the issue of lack of access more to the forefront.

“With children trying to learn online in areas that didn't have internet, there was a vast difference,” Brewer said. “I think that everybody else finally understands that this is, you know, not a luxury. It's a necessity.”

Brewer and Del. David Reid, D-Loudoun, are among state legislators to advocate for funding to help rural localities build out broadband fiber.

Reid points to investments in the state budget in recent years towards the Virginia Telecommunication Initiative as an example of something that has helped rural areas catch up. The program, which was first created in 2017, has offered grant opportunities for localities and cooperatives seeking to expand broadband access. It’s something Reid said that Virginia should continue to invest in.

Federal funds

The U.S. Treasury announced in June that Virginia would get $220 million in federal grants to help build out broadband networks across the state. The department said Virginia would be one of the first states to receive grants from a $10 billion capital projects fund created in the American Rescue Plan Act that President Joe Biden signed into law last year. The grants will allow Virginia to expand high-speed internet service to almost 78,000 homes and businesses, about 28% of the users still lacking broadband access in the state.

Virginia officials had anticipated the grants when then-Gov. Ralph Northam proposed to use more than $700 million to expand broadband networks, including about $500 million from the $4.3 billion the state received from the American Rescue Plan. The General Assembly approved the allocation of the ARPA funds in an August 2021 special session.

Separately, the $1 trillion infrastructure bill that Biden signed in November is expected to provide at least $100 million for accelerating Virginia's efforts to achieve universal broadband access.

Brewer noted how earlier this summer Suffolk, Isle of Wight and Southampton counties celebrated groundbreaking on a broadband project after teaming up on a $35 million grant application.

“The best thing for localities to really be able to do is partner together because it makes their grant applications stronger,” Brewer said. “The scope of the project is larger and more worthwhile. We're able to connect more.”

Electric cooperatives have been part of the solution, too. With rural areas having fewer homes in need of fiber per mile than more dense, urban or suburban areas, the cost to build out infrastructure often doesn’t yield a high enough return on investment for utility companies to justify.

But electric cooperatives are member-owned and function like a nonprofit — meaning the money earned is largely invested back into the organization. In this case, it’s providing electricity and internet to area residents.

“We're not just cherry picking the highly populated areas, we're taking it to everybody and leaving nobody unserved,” said Casey Logan, CEO of RURALBAND, a cooperative that serves areas south of Petersburg.

RURALBAND is part of the Virginia, Maryland, and Delaware Association of Broadband Cooperatives. In Virginia, cooperatives participating in the coalition have connected about 30,000 homes since 2017 and plan to connect an additional 200,000 within the next three to five years.

However, as cooperatives focus on expanding access in the rural areas around the state, a disparity remains in urban areas.

“There might be fiber in the street, but the housing complex that's right there, the individuals can't actually afford it,” Reid said.

Suburbs of Richmond and Petersburg have more connected households than residents in the cities. Almost 30% of Petersburg’s 13,231 households do not have broadband internet access while 22% of Richmond’s 91,000 households lack access.

The problem here, Reid said, is income levels. That’s where he points to the Affordable Connectivity Program that is offered through the Federal Communications Commission. It offers qualifying residents up to $30 per month toward their internet service bills.

As for ongoing efforts to keep momentum on expanding access, Reid and Brewer noted the continued need for local governments and cooperatives to coordinate on grant applications and for the state’s government to continue its investments into those opportunities.

Reid added that he will be mindful of future challenges such as ongoing supply chain issues and rising construction or equipment costs that have occurred in recent years. But he and his colleagues are all ears, he said.

While participating in a panel this month during the Virginia, Maryland, and Delaware Association of Broadband Cooperatives second annual fiber expo, he explained how listening to constituents helps him and his colleagues draft legislation.

“I would encourage you to use the information that you have about us — send us your ideas, send us your suggestions,” Reid said.