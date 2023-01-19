Legislators propose bills to ensure students are notified of awards

Gov. Glenn Youngkin is further amplifying his criticisms of school leaders in Northern Virginia who delayed notifying students about their earning of runner-up awards by requesting legislation that would prevent a similar situation in the future.

Youngkin announced Wednesday that he has asked Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant, R-Henrico, and Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper, to introduce legislation on the governor’s behalf that aims to require Virginia schools to inform students and their parents about National Merit Scholarships and other awards in a timely manner.

The proposed legislation would prohibit any school board or public school employees from withholding recognition, awards, or postsecondary scholarship eligibility earned by a student. It would require any awards be sent to students and their guardians as soon as possible after the school system receives the notification.

Earlier this month, Youngkin called for Attorney General Jason Miyares to investigate school administration at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Fairfax County because school leadership failed to notify students of the National Merit Commendations in a timely manner. Miyares later announced that he was broadening the probe in order to look into processes at other Fairfax schools.

The “Commended Student” awards from the National Merit Scholarship Program are determined by student PSAT scores, and fall into the category under semi-finalists.

Liana Amburn, who graduated from Thomas Jefferson in 2019 and has a sister who graduated in 2021, said the controversy seems disingenuous.

“Being in the top 3% of students nationwide is a huge accomplishment and I don’t want to diminish that, but that being said, at TJ the goal for almost every student is to strive to be a semifinalist,” Amburn said.

Youngkin said school leadership deliberately withheld information from students about their academic awards so that students who did not receive them wouldn’t get their feelings hurt.

“We now know that at least 16 schools across three different school divisions in Northern Virginia withheld notification of accolades from high-performing students in the name of ‘equity.’ Parents are rightfully upset and they should be,” Youngkin said in a statement.

It was later discovered that additional Fairfax schools had similarly delayed notifying students of awards they earned.

The award can boost student college applications, but school leadership didn’t notify students of the awards until after many early application deadlines had passed. A spokesperson for National Merit Scholarship Corporation said students can find out about their status in the program on their own in multiple ways and do not need to be notified by schools.

Close 1 of 7 20150708_FEA_POD_Draft In April 1942, about 26,000 Richmond men ages 45 to 64 participated in the country’s fourth Selective Service registration. These men were registering at Ginter Park School. Men in this age range were not subject to military service at that time, but they were being asked about special skills to determine how they could best aid the war effort. the draft 05-14-1946 (cutline): Waiting for the last man--Captain John E. Brior, commanding officer of the Richmond Induction Center, sits in the front row of the seats so mny inductees have waited on, waiting for the last man to be inducted under the Selective Service Act, which will die at midnight unless Congress acts rapidly today. the draft 08-19-1948 (cutline): Colonel Neal on Rostrum outline procedure to draft officials. the draft 07-29-1953 (cutline): The mental test requires concentration. the draft 07-28-1953 (cutline): Service Trip for J.W. Miller, Jr., begins at 900 North Lombardy. the draft 01-05-1955 (cutline): Draft headquarters plans to dispose of all records in these files. Captain Thomas White and Mrs. S. Orville Masten make a preliminary check. the draft 08-12-1953 (cutline): Draft Board clerk Dorothy B. Farrar registers Raymond C. Murphy (seated) Norman Boughman (right) and John Adams, who face a draft call, watch. From the Archives: The draft in Richmond The U.S. government has enacted the draft four times: The Civil War, WWI, WWII and the Cold War. Here is a look back at draftees and draft offices in Richmond. 1 of 7 20150708_FEA_POD_Draft In April 1942, about 26,000 Richmond men ages 45 to 64 participated in the country’s fourth Selective Service registration. These men were registering at Ginter Park School. Men in this age range were not subject to military service at that time, but they were being asked about special skills to determine how they could best aid the war effort. the draft 05-14-1946 (cutline): Waiting for the last man--Captain John E. Brior, commanding officer of the Richmond Induction Center, sits in the front row of the seats so mny inductees have waited on, waiting for the last man to be inducted under the Selective Service Act, which will die at midnight unless Congress acts rapidly today. the draft 08-19-1948 (cutline): Colonel Neal on Rostrum outline procedure to draft officials. the draft 07-29-1953 (cutline): The mental test requires concentration. the draft 07-28-1953 (cutline): Service Trip for J.W. Miller, Jr., begins at 900 North Lombardy. the draft 01-05-1955 (cutline): Draft headquarters plans to dispose of all records in these files. Captain Thomas White and Mrs. S. Orville Masten make a preliminary check. the draft 08-12-1953 (cutline): Draft Board clerk Dorothy B. Farrar registers Raymond C. Murphy (seated) Norman Boughman (right) and John Adams, who face a draft call, watch.