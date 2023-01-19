 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Legislators propose bills to ensure students are notified of awards

Chesterfield County Public Schools names Kate Doctor Chesterfield County, Va. Teacher of the Year and High School Teacher of the Year at Monacan High School Wednesday, January 18, 2023. Doctor is a teacher at the school's Health Professions and Therapies Specialty Center.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin is further amplifying his criticisms of school leaders in Northern Virginia who delayed notifying students about their earning of runner-up awards by requesting legislation that would prevent a similar situation in the future.

Youngkin announced Wednesday that he has asked Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant, R-Henrico, and Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper, to introduce legislation on the governor’s behalf that aims to require Virginia schools to inform students and their parents about National Merit Scholarships and other awards in a timely manner.

The proposed legislation would prohibit any school board or public school employees from withholding recognition, awards, or postsecondary scholarship eligibility earned by a student. It would require any awards be sent to students and their guardians as soon as possible after the school system receives the notification.

Youngkin calls on AG to probe claims of bias at top magnet school

Earlier this month, Youngkin called for Attorney General Jason Miyares to investigate school administration at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Fairfax County because school leadership failed to notify students of the National Merit Commendations in a timely manner. Miyares later announced that he was broadening the probe in order to look into processes at other Fairfax schools.

The “Commended Student” awards from the National Merit Scholarship Program are determined by student PSAT scores, and fall into the category under semi-finalists.

Liana Amburn, who graduated from Thomas Jefferson in 2019 and has a sister who graduated in 2021, said the controversy seems disingenuous.

“Being in the top 3% of students nationwide is a huge accomplishment and I don’t want to diminish that, but that being said, at TJ the goal for almost every student is to strive to be a semifinalist,” Amburn said.

Youngkin said school leadership deliberately withheld information from students about their academic awards so that students who did not receive them wouldn’t get their feelings hurt.

12 education bills to watch in Virginia's 2023 General Assembly

“We now know that at least 16 schools across three different school divisions in Northern Virginia withheld notification of accolades from high-performing students in the name of ‘equity.’ Parents are rightfully upset and they should be,” Youngkin said in a statement.

It was later discovered that additional Fairfax schools had similarly delayed notifying students of awards they earned.

The award can boost student college applications, but school leadership didn’t notify students of the awards until after many early application deadlines had passed. A spokesperson for National Merit Scholarship Corporation said students can find out about their status in the program on their own in multiple ways and do not need to be notified by schools.

Siobhan Dunnavant

Dunnavant
+1 
Freitas

Anna Bryson

(804) 649-6922

abryson@timesdispatch.com

@AnnaBryson18 on Twitter

