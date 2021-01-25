Legislators renew push to fully fund, update standards for public education

The battle over Virginia's obligation to fully fund the costs of public education has resumed in the General Assembly with the same price tag but a new intensity because of the potentially devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on public schools.
Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, and Del. Lashrecse Aird, D-Petersburg, have reintroduced legislation to require the state to meet the obligations that the State Board of Education formally prescribed 15 months ago for Virginia to provide a quality education for students K-12 and redress inequities arising from poverty across the state.
"It is long past time that we invest in our children," McClellan said in a news conference Monday to promote the "School Equity and Staffing Act" that she and Aird have introduced in the General Assembly for the second consecutive year.
This year the legislation comes during an election year when public education already has emerged as a central issue in gubernatorial campaigns, including McClellan's bid for the Democratic nomination.
The cost of carrying out the state board's requirements for improving and funding the Standards of Quality for public schools is the same - roughly $900 million to both pay for the revised standards the board prescribed and eliminate a funding cap that the state imposed on the number of school support positions during the Great Recession a decade ago.
But the urgency has intensified because the COVID-19 pandemic, which has forced many schools to operate remotely and rely on access to high-speed internet that some students and employees don't have.
"How long is it going to take for the commonwealth to fulfill its constitutional responsibility and fully fund the needs of students ?" Aird asked at the news conference, which the Virginia Education Association conducted and the Virginia Association of PTAs supported. "How about the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Will that be enough?"
Dan Gecker, president of the State Board of Education, said Monday that major changes in public policy also were part of its prescription for the educational standards and the additional state and local funding necessary to meet them.
"This is not just a matter of more money," said Gecker, a former member of the Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors. "It's a question of how we spend the money to get better results."
Those policies include different ways to recruit, train and retain teachers, as well as allocate state-supported positions among the school divisions that may need them most, he said. It includes requirements for additional aides to help students with reading and math.
"I was one of those students who needed a reading specialist in the second grade," Aird said. "Without it, I might not be where I am today. For me, this is personal."
The board standards would require additional support for school divisions with high concentrations of students from impoverished families, money for more counselors and students learning English, as well as removal of the cap on state funding of support staff such as social workers, nurses and custodians.
The pandemic has raised the stakes for public education, Aird said. "How much are we really to pay to prevent the loss of an entire generation of students?"
