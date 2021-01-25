Legislators renew push to fully fund, update standards for public education

But the urgency has intensified because the COVID-19 pandemic, which has forced many schools to operate remotely and rely on access to high-speed internet that some students and employees don't have.

"How long is it going to take for the commonwealth to fulfill its constitutional responsibility and fully fund the needs of students ?" Aird asked at the news conference, which the Virginia Education Association conducted and the Virginia Association of PTAs supported. "How about the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Will that be enough?"

Dan Gecker, president of the State Board of Education, said Monday that major changes in public policy also were part of its prescription for the educational standards and the additional state and local funding necessary to meet them.

"This is not just a matter of more money," said Gecker, a former member of the Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors. "It's a question of how we spend the money to get better results."

Those policies include different ways to recruit, train and retain teachers, as well as allocate state-supported positions among the school divisions that may need them most, he said. It includes requirements for additional aides to help students with reading and math.