Legislators send Northam bill to remove segregationist Harry Byrd Sr.'s statue from Capitol Square

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Byrd was a newspaper publisher in Winchester, an owner of apple orchards and headed a turnpike company for a time. He served in the state Senate for 10 years. After taking office as governor he led the segregationist conservative Democratic Byrd Machine that dominated Virginia politics for 40 years.

Vogel, who represents the Winchester area, called Byrd's racist actions and views "a great stain" on his career and "a great embarrassment," but she encouraged senators to "consider his life in its entirety" and his contributions to the state.

Vogel said Byrd also left a significant legacy in how Virginia operates - in developing its highway system and its pay-as-you-go tradition in order to avoid debt, and that he was instrumental in the creation of Shenandoah National Park, Skyline Drive and the Blue Ridge Parkway.

Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax, told senators that focusing on other aspects of Byrd's legacy is "almost like saying, 'Other than that, Mrs. Lincoln, how'd you enjoy the play?' "

Sen. David Suetterlein, R-Roanoke, said it was fitting that the Senate was voting to remove Byrd's statue a day before the 65th anniversary of Byrd calling for Massive Resistance. Suetterlein said there is no way to contextualize the statue and there is no benefit to keeping it in Capitol Square.