Legislators returned to Richmond on Wednesday to consider Gov. Glenn Youngkin's vetoes and amendments to legislation, they formally commended Abigail Zwerner, the teacher who was shot by a 6-year-old student at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News.

Sen. Tommy Norment, R-James City County, welcomed Zwerner and members of her family to the chamber’s floor for the formal presentation of a Senate resolution that commended her for her "heroic actions" in protecting the pupils in her classroom.

Zwerner, who sustained injuries to her hand and chest in the Jan. 6 shooting, ushered her students to another room and was the last person to leave the classroom where the shooting took place — “heroic actions” the resolution outlined.

The Richneck Elementary shooting came months after high-profile shootings at the University of Virginia and a Chesapeake Walmart.

Legislators this year reviewed a number of bills aimed at reducing gun violence. Amid a philosophical divide on how to curb gun violence, one bill on the matter cleared both chambers. House Bill 2387, by Del. Alfonso Lopez, D-Arlington, will allow for a tax credit when someone purchases firearm safety devices such as gun safes, cases or lock boxes.

Failed legislation included proposed bans on new sales of assault style weapons, gun storage requirements, and prohibition of “ghost guns” (which are untraceable parts people purchase online to manufacture at home).

“I am prayerful that those of you who are privileged to return in 2024 have a laser like focus on school safety,” Norment said as he introduced Zwerner.

Norment had a bill that would have raised minimum sentences for certain felonies committed with firearms. It was defeated in a committee during the regular session.

Zwerner has filed a $40 million suit against Newport News school officials.

A Newport News grand jury has charged the 6-year-old boy's mother with a child neglect felony and a misdemeanor related to recklessly leaving a loaded firearm, endangering a child.