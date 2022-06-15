LEGO to invest $1 billion in Chesterfield manufacturing plant

Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Wednesday that LEGO Group, the 90-year-old toy brick maker, will create a Chesterfield County manufacturing plant with a $1 billion investment.

Youngkin said the company will construct a new 1.7 million-square-foot manufacturing facility in Meadowville Technology Park, that is expected to create more than 1,760 new jobs.

During an announcement at the Science Museum of Virginia, Youngkin thanked LEGO for its partnership.

"Thank you for LEGO's spirit, which is so much the spirit of Virginia that only the best is good enough," Youngkin said during the announcement, which drew state economic and political leaders, top LEGO officials and Denmark's ambassador to the U.S.

Youngkin said in a written statement that "The LEGO Group's decision to establish its U.S. manufacturing plant in Virginia shines a global spotlight on the advantages that make the Commonwealth the best business location in the nation, and we look forward to a long and successful partnership with this iconic company."

Niels B. Christiansen, CEO of The LEGO Group, said in a written statement: “We were impressed with all that Virginia has to offer, from access to a skilled workforce, support for high-quality manufacturers, and great transport links."

The administration said that based on the size of the investment The LEGO Group will be eligible to receive a Major Employment and Investment Project custom performance grant of $56 million, subject to General Assembly approval.

Youngkin culminated the announcement by placing a heart-shaped LEGO brick on a map of Virginia in the vicinity of Chesterfield.