Limited injunction on masks could affect certain Chesterfield, Henrico schools

Chesterfield and Henrico counties are among 10 school districts that could be affected by a limited injunction barring enforcement of Gov. Glenn Youngkin's executive order making masks in schools voluntary.

A federal judge on Wednesday issued an injunction instructing the state not to enforce the order in certain districts where parents of 12 students with health problems filed a federal lawsuit.

Judge Norman K. Moon of U.S. District Court in Virginia's Western District said in an order that the parents who filed the suit are likely to prevail on their claim that Youngkin's Executive Order No. 2 and a new state law are pre-empted by federal law "to the extent that they prevent or limit Plaintiffs’ schools or school districts from considering Plaintiffs’ individualized requests that some amount of masking is necessary as a 'reasonable modification' ..."

The parents filed the lawsuit Feb. 1 against Youngkin and other state officials.

The impacted school districts and schools are Albemarle County (Brownsville Elementary School), Bedford County (Stanton River Middle), Chesapeake (Grassfield Elementary, Southeastern Elementary), Chesterfield County (Enon Elementary), Cumberland County (Cumberland Elementary), Fairfax County (Stenwood Elementary), Henrico County (Quioccasin Middle), Loudoun County (Trailside Middle and Loudoun County High), Manassas City (Jennie Dean Elementary) and York County (Tabb Middle).

The children of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit have such illnesses as cancer, cystic fibrosis, asthma, Down syndrome, lung conditions and weakened immune systems that make COVID-19 more dangerous for them. Because of that, the parents allege that Youngkin and other officials are excluding their children from access to a public education.

The injunction order said: "Plaintiffs have provided substantial evidence that exposure to COVID-19 places them at heightened risk of severe illness or death, and that transmission of COVID-19 in their communities and schools specifically presents an acute, ongoing risk; substantial evidence including from Plaintiffs’ treating physicians that, in a voluntary-masking environment created by these laws, it would be unsafe for Plaintiffs to return to in-person instruction..."

The judge's memorandum opinion backing up the order said the court cannot rule as a matter of law on whether required masking in schools is reasonable or not. It said the scope of the order was limited "to these twelve Plaintiffs and such requests for reasonable modifications as they may make to their school districts. The injunction extends no further."

Attorney General Jason Miyares tweeted on Wednesday evening that the court order means the executive order and the new state law remain in effect and parents still have the choice of whether their children wear masks in schools.

"What this means is that" the Americans With Disabilities Act "preempts EO2 and SB 739 for the dozen plaintiffs who pursued the litigation, so the defendant school districts must afford the plaintiffs “reasonable modifications” of the masking policies imposed by EO2 and SB739 that will protect them when the students attend school," said Carl Tobias, a law professor at the University of Richmond.

"Judge Moon painstakingly characterized his ruling as narrow and affording relief only to the dozen students partly because the litigation was not a class action that sought broader relief. The ruling means that the 12 students can seek reasonable modifications from their districts and the districts must provide them."

VCU loosens mask requirements but will continue requiring them in classrooms On Monday, VCU will only require masks in classrooms, health center spaces and public transit.

The ACLU of Virginia tweeted that it was glad the judge agreed that "no student should have to risk their lives to go to school."

The legislature this year passed a new law that forbids a school division from imposing a mask mandate on students. That legislation became law on March 1.