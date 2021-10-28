Linwood Holton, Virginia's first GOP governor of the 20th century, who embraced civil rights, dies at 98

Linwood Holton, the first Republican elected governor of Virginia in the 20th century, whose victory in 1969 ended one-party dominance of what had been an Old South-style Democratic state and introduced political competition that endures to this day, died Thursday morning at his home in Kilmarnock. He was 98.

His death was announced by his children.

A moderate Republican who, in later years, was estranged from the GOP because of its lurch to the right, Mr. Holton emerged from the Southwest Virginia coal belt and was elected on a platform of progress – on race relations, the environment and transportation – that appealed to a then-burgeoning suburban vote that, a half-century later, has given Virginia a Democratic cast.

“To the world, Gov. Linwood Holton is known as a giant of civil rights and change. When others stood in the doorways of schools to block de-segregation, our Dad walked us - and bused us - to integrated schools to show the rest of the world the way of justice,” the four Holton children said in a written statement.