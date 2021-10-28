Linwood Holton, Virginia's first GOP governor of the 20th century, who embraced civil rights, dies at 98

Linwood Holton, the first Republican elected governor of Virginia in the 20th century, whose victory in 1969 ended one-party dominance of what had been an Old South-style Democratic state and introduced political competition that endures to this day, died Thursday morning at his home in Kilmarnock. He was 98.
His death was announced by his children.
A moderate Republican who, in later years, was estranged from the GOP because of its lurch to the right, Mr. Holton emerged from the Southwest Virginia coal belt and was elected on a platform of progress – on race relations, the environment and transportation – that appealed to a then-burgeoning suburban vote that, a half-century later, has given Virginia a Democratic cast.
“To the world, Gov. Linwood Holton is known as a giant of civil rights and change. When others stood in the doorways of schools to block de-segregation, our Dad walked us - and bused us - to integrated schools to show the rest of the world the way of justice,” the four Holton children said in a written statement.
“When others balked at tearing down the barriers to employment and opportunities for all Americans, our Dad led the charge in hiring for the Governor’s office a staff that represented all Virginians. In launching a political party that included Main Street business, labor organizations, and African American organizations including the Crusade for Voters, Dad helped break the back of the political machine that had called the shots in Virginia.”
Mr. Holton’s victory for governor – it was his second go for the office, having lost in 1965 – signaled the end of the courthouse-to-statehouse conservative Democratic organization that had controlled Virginia for since the late 1800s, relying on a poll tax and literacy tests to erase Black people and poor whites from the voting rolls and confining power to white segregationist oligarchy led through most of the 20th century by U.S. Sen. Harry F. Byrd Sr.