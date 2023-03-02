Liz Cheney, the former U.S. House member from Wyoming and a vocal critic of President Donald Trump, is joining the University of Virginia's Center for Politics as a professor. The appointment was announced Wednesday.

Cheney, the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, lost her at-large congressional seat in 2022 after serving since 2017. Her primary challenger was backed by Trump. She also served on the high-profile House select committee that investigated the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

HOW LONG IS THE APPOINTMENT?

Cheney will serve as a professor of practice from now through fall of 2023. Cheney will participate in a variety of university and community events including giving lectures and contributing to the Center for Politics’ research, according to the Center. Though her appointment runs through 2023, there is the possibility for her to renew for one or more years.

WHAT CHENEY IS SAYING

“Preserving our constitutional republic is the most important work of our time, and our nation’s young people will play a crucial role in this effort,” she said in a statement from the Center for Politics. “I look forward to working with students and colleagues at the Center to advance the important work they and others at the University of Virginia are doing to improve the health of democracy here and around the world.”

WHAT UVa President Jim Ryan is saying

“Our students will have an incredible opportunity to learn from Liz Cheney, who has fiercely defended democracy as part of a distinguished career. I’m delighted that she has chosen the University of Virginia and the Center for Politics as a next step, and I very much look forward to working with her,” Ryan said in a statement.

CHENEY'S BACKGROUND

Despite being a member of the Republican party, Cheney supported the second impeachment of Trump. She served as the vice chair of the House’s Select Committee to investigate the insurrection. She was one of two GOP members on the panel. The other, U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., also broke ranks with his party and did not seek re-election.

As Cheney eventually lost her re-nomination campaign in Wyoming’s Republican primary to the Trump-endorsed candidate Harriet Hageman in 2022, UVa Center for Politics Director Larry J. Sabato said that Cheney’s actions showed her strong character.

“With democracy under fire in this country and elsewhere around the world, Liz Cheney serves as a model of political courage and leadership,” Sabato said in a statement. “Liz will send a compelling message to students about integrity. She’s a true profile in courage, and she was willing to pay the price for her principles — and democracy itself.”

The Daily Progress contributed to this report.