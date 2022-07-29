Local governments struggle with new reality in hiring, retaining workers

Gloucester County has grant funding in hand to rebuild a public boat landing, but no engineer to design the project or put it out to bid, so now the county is likely to hire an outside contractor.

The county, east of Richmond on the Middle Peninsula, also is planning a half-million-dollar project to make a public sidewalk more accessible to people with disabilities. Without an engineer, the deputy county administrator is working on it under his previous credentials as an engineer and a county planner is taking a state course to bolster her background in landscape architecture to help with the design.

The situation is particularly vexing because Gloucester had two public engineers to handle capital projects but both resigned, one in winter and one in spring.

"They left for different jobs with more flexibility," County Administrator Carol Steele said Thursday.

Public sector employers face big challenges in recruiting and retaining employees in a job market transformed by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has put a premium on flexible working conditions, particularly the opportunity to perform jobs from home.

"A mass exodus of workers to the private sector, increased competition in the job market, and a rise in job openings to the Silver Tsunami of recent retirees have combined to force public sector HR departments into a vicious hiring cycle," NEOGOV, a private HR consultant, said in a recent report that showed a 45% increase in open public sector jobs this year over last year.

"The resulting consequences are burnout in existing public sector employees, cost increases due to overtime pay, and a sharp reduction in services provided to citizens," it concluded in a report titled "The Quiet Crisis in the Public Sector."

In Gloucester, the staff turnover rate is up to 16% since July 1, 2021, with 68 employees leaving a workforce of 419 people - most of them by resignation, some by retirement,

"We're stable, but we have vacancies that are hurting us badly," Steele said. "We are taking longer at getting some things done, having to postpone other projects and having to go to private contractors for things we normally do in-house."

Dean Lynch, executive director of the Virginia Association of Counties, said he hears similar concerns from county leaders across the state.

"The real problem with local government is recruiting and retaining employees, particularly for positions involving public safety and first responders," Lynch said. "We're just having a very difficult time competing with the private sector."

The state is providing some relief in its new two-year budget with a 5% pay increase each year for state employees, teachers and state-supported local employees, including sheriff's deputies. The first of those raises will take effect on Monday.

"They are still having trouble recruiting, but keep in mind there's light at the end of the tunnel," said John Jones, executive director of the Virginia Sheriffs' Association, who said he hears nothing but appreciation from sheriffs for the General Assembly's actions to raise deputy pay in the budget that took effect July 1.

The salary increases for deputies, as well as other state-supported local employees, will help counties that already were adopting pay plans to hire and keep public safety employees and emergency responders.

"We've gotten more competitive, so we've stabilized a lot there," said Richmond County Administrator Morgan Quicke, whose board of supervisors adopted a pay plan last fall to avoid losing professionals, such as emergency medical technicians in a county that stopped relying on volunteer rescue squads 13 years ago.

Quick said the pressure is coming mostly in professional jobs, not administrative positions, and it's gotten harder for local governments to compete against private employers that offer more flexible work environments as well as better pay.

But local government officials say their constituents generally expect public employees to be in the office, not working from home.

"They want to see the faces of the people who serve the government," Quicke said.

At the state level, Gov. Glenn Youngkin has drawn criticism from many employees - but not all - for trying to restore an "office-centric environment" by establishing a new policy for teleworking, effective July 5, that allows a combination of remote and in-person work, subject to approval in some cases by his own chief of staff.

The Virginia Governmental Employees Association released its second survey of employees on the telework policy, raising concern that reduced opportunities for telework could drive workers out of state government into private sector jobs or early retirement.

Of those surveyed, more than three-quarters expressed dissatisfaction with the new policy, and 58% said it has made them "rethink state employment" for jobs in the private sector or retirement.

The Youngkin administration said that more employees are teleworking under the new policy than before the pandemic, although Secretary of Administration Lyn McDermid acknowledged that the state still doesn't know how many people worked remotely during the pandemic or for how long.

Administration officials also point to a new survey by the L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs at Virginia Commonwealth University that showed 50% of those polled approve of the governor's telework policy and 43% disapprove.

Virginia employs about 105,000 people in full-time jobs, although that includes faculty and employees at public colleges and universities, which set their own telework policies for worker who are not directly covered by the state personnel office. The new telework policy also doesn't apply to employees of legislative or judicial agencies, independent commissions and authorities.

The administration ultimately determined that more than 21,314 positions were eligible to be performed remotely. Of those, 8,866 were approved for telework, with 89% allowed to work remotely one or two days a week.

"What we've seen throughout this process is that when given the choice the vast majority of eligible state employees chose to work in the office at least three days per week," Youngkin said after the policy took effect early this months.

However, more than 750 people responding to the VGEA survey - 63% - said they had been told they could ask for no more than one or two days, and about one-third said their request had been denied or reduced.

"This new policy is regressive, restrictive, and meant to dissuade employees from utlitizing it," said one employee quoted by the VGEA.

Some employees cheered the policy, including a public health nurse who said remote work put more pressure on co-workers who have to remain in the office. "We are not only performing our very demanding ever changing job but pick up everyone else's slack as well," the employee said.

"We are basically servants for the state of Virginia," another employee said. "We need to be in the public eye - not working at home."

But even employees who support Youngkin's policy express concern about its effect on the state's ability to keep workers and hire new ones.

"In the past month, I've lost 2 GREAT employees due to the new policy," said one supervisor, who supported the policy. "They both had their telework days reduced by the new policy, so they BOTH took opportunities in private industry."

Data on public sector employment is either scarce or confusing. The Virginia Employment Commission recently released data - collected from employers by the Bureau of Labor Statistics - that showed government employers losing 15,500 jobs in Virginia from May to June. That included 7,800 jobs in local government, 3,200 at the state level and 4,500 at the federal level.

But the same survey showed that local governments in Virginia gaining 1,000 jobs since the previous June and state government adding 900 the previous 12 months. Only federal job losses appeared consistent, at 4,200 lost from June, 2021, through June, 2022.

For the state, the Department of Human Resource Management said state government lost 1,066 employees to resignation or retirement from May 1 through June 30, while adding almost 1,700 during the same period.

Local government officials said the job loss numbers reported by VEC seemed way high for localities. The numbers were seasonally adjusted, but the VEC said the local numbers could reflect teacher departures after the school year ended. In Richmond alone, the school system recently reported 176 teacher vacancies.

The Virginia Education Association said it won't have final numbers on teacher job vacancies until fall, but policy analyst Chad Stewart said, "We're seeing a lot more vacancies across the board for all positions than we did a year ago."

"So we're quite concerned about it."