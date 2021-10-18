Local schools to reap big benefit as VRS lowers pension costs for next two-year budget

"If investment returns are normal over the next several years, the five-year smoothing of the 27.5% return will continue to be the gift that keeps on giving and rates will continue to decline," Regimbal said.

The lower rate for teacher pensions - 14.76% of payroll, compared with 16.62% in the current state budget - would save Henrico County $8 million to $10 million a year in public school costs, estimated Brandon Hinton, deputy county manager for administration.

"That's incredible news for all localities in Virginia, for sure," Hinton said. "It's really a testament to VRS and what they've done."

The return on the system's investments pushed the retirement trust fund to $101.8 billion at the end of the fiscal year. VRS Director Trish Bishop estimated the fund at $104 billion currently.

The higher returns also raised the funded status of the state and teacher plans - a measure of their health - above 77% on an actuarial basis, with gains and losses smoothed over five years, and above 85% based on current market value. Bishop said 80% funded status is the threshold for a plan to be considered well-funded to pay future liabilities.