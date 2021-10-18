Local schools to reap big benefit as VRS lowers pension costs for next two-year budget

Local school divisions will reap the biggest benefit of lower pension rates that the Virginia Retirement System approved for the next two-year state budget, thanks to big investment gains that pushed the retirement trust fund over $100 billion this year.
The VRS Board of Trustees certified contribution rates last week that are nearly 2 percentage points lower for teachers and slightly lower for state employees than those in place in the past two fiscal years.
Rates increased slightly for three other state pension plans covering state police, other law enforcement officers and judges because a new study shows retirees are expected to live longer and investment gains will not entirely offset the higher costs.
The new rates, if included by Gov. Ralph Northam in the next budget and approved by the General Assembly, would save at least $118 million in the next fiscal year - including $80.6 million for local school divisions and $37.3 million for the general fund budget, which relies on state taxes to pay for core government services, including the state's share of K-12 public education.
Jim Regimbal, a fiscal consultant to local government, estimates much larger savings - $350 million over two years, including $210 million for local school divisions - and expects them to be ongoing as the retirement system spreads out the 27.5% return on investments it earned in the last fiscal year, which ended on June 30. The VRS smooths investment gains and losses over five years for rate stability.
"If investment returns are normal over the next several years, the five-year smoothing of the 27.5% return will continue to be the gift that keeps on giving and rates will continue to decline," Regimbal said.
The lower rate for teacher pensions - 14.76% of payroll, compared with 16.62% in the current state budget - would save Henrico County $8 million to $10 million a year in public school costs, estimated Brandon Hinton, deputy county manager for administration.
"That's incredible news for all localities in Virginia, for sure," Hinton said. "It's really a testament to VRS and what they've done."
The return on the system's investments pushed the retirement trust fund to $101.8 billion at the end of the fiscal year. VRS Director Trish Bishop estimated the fund at $104 billion currently.
The higher returns also raised the funded status of the state and teacher plans - a measure of their health - above 77% on an actuarial basis, with gains and losses smoothed over five years, and above 85% based on current market value. Bishop said 80% funded status is the threshold for a plan to be considered well-funded to pay future liabilities.
However, the retirement system continues to bear billions of dollars in unfunded liabilities that are reflected in the rates that state and local government employers pay for pension benefits. The size of the unfunded liabilities depends on whether they are measured on an actuarial basis, or smoothed over five years, or current market value.
Unfunded liabilities for all five state supported pension plans is $19.4 billion on an actuarial basis, compared with more than $20.8 billion a year ago. But on a market basis, those liabilities declined from $22.6 billion last year to $11.6 billion this year, or nearly by half.
The lower pension rates for teachers and state employees represents early good news for Virginia policymakers as Northam prepares a final two-year budget that he will propose in December before leaving office the next month.
Teacher pension costs are part of an expense that the state shares with localities, based on their ability to pay, and will be reflected in a biennial update of mandatory state costs for K-12 education under the Standards of Quality.
State Superintendent of Instruction James Lane told General Assembly budget committees this week that the preliminary estimate for "rebenchmarking" public education in the upcoming budget at $331 million, although that number is likely to change when the Board of Education receives new enrollment numbers for local school divisions in mid-November.
Medicaid represents the other big mandatory spending commitment that Northam and the assembly will face in the next budget, but the Department of Medical Assistance Services has not released a new forecast of future expenses for a program that has added 373,634 recipients since the COVID-19 pandemic began 20 months ago.
On the revenue side, the Virginia Lottery continues to generate money for K-12 schools. The state-run lottery reaped a record $765 million in profit in the last year and $199.8 million in the first three months of the fiscal year than began July 1. The quarterly profit was $28.7 million higher than the same quarter last year.
Sports betting, legalized in Virginia last year, generated $10.8 million in tax revenue for the state general fund in the first eight months of this year, as well as $276,000 for a new fund that the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services will run to provide treatment and support to problem gamblers.
