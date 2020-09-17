Looking beyond protests, Wilder urges Virginians to hold elected leaders accountable

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Former Gov. L. Douglas Wilder said Thursday that protesters and other Virginians must demand more of their leaders in order to redress systemic inequities in education, health care and housing.

"The problems didn't (first) come to bear when George Floyd was killed. They were there before," Wilder said during a daylong virtual leadership symposium marking the 30th anniversary of his inauguration as the nation's first elected Black governor.

"Surely it's one thing to march. It's one thing to tear down statues, but the real issues are who is dealing with the systemic problems affecting us on a daily basis," Wilder said.

"And that's what needs to be attacked. And who needs to be doing that - the leaders," Wilder said.

"We've got sometimes people who are getting double-time pay, overtime pay, for part-time work. And I'm speaking of some of our political people - and you know where they are."

Wilder, who will turn 90 in January, served as governor from 1990 to 1994 following a term as lieutenant governor. He later served as Richmond's mayor from 2005 to 2009.