Looking beyond protests, Wilder urges Virginians to hold elected leaders accountable

Former Gov. L. Douglas Wilder said Thursday that protesters and other Virginians must demand more of their leaders in order to redress systemic inequities in education, health care and housing.
"The problems didn't (first) come to bear when George Floyd was killed. They were there before," Wilder said during a daylong virtual leadership symposium marking the 30th anniversary of his inauguration as the nation's first elected Black governor.
"Surely it's one thing to march. It's one thing to tear down statues, but the real issues are who is dealing with the systemic problems affecting us on a daily basis," Wilder said.
"And that's what needs to be attacked. And who needs to be doing that - the leaders," Wilder said.
"We've got sometimes people who are getting double-time pay, overtime pay, for part-time work. And I'm speaking of some of our political people - and you know where they are."
Wilder, who will turn 90 in January, served as governor from 1990 to 1994 following a term as lieutenant governor. He later served as Richmond's mayor from 2005 to 2009.
Over the summer he accused the Library of Virginia of racism for failing to make publicly available the records from his term. The Library of Virginia apologized and pledged to make completion of the work its highest priority.
The symposium, comes as three African Americans - Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy, D-Prince William, and Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, have announced bids to seek their party's nomination for governor next year.
Four African Americans have served as governors of states: P.B.S. Pinchback of Louisiana during Reconstruction; Wilder; Deval Patrick of Massachusetts and David Paterson of New York. Only Wilder and Patrick were elected to the posts.
The L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs at Virginia Commonwealth University sponsored the symposium, in partnership with Virginia Union University,
In a keynote address Wilder briefly traced his life and career - beginning with his youth in Richmond's segregated Church Hill, his graduation from Virginia Union with a chemistry degree, and his service in Korea, where he said he learned key leadership skills (and where he earned a Bronze Star.) President Harry Truman had desegregated the military, and Wilder said it worked, demonstrating that whites and Blacks could live and work together.
The U.S. Supreme Court's landmark 1954 decision in Brown vs. Board of Education that government segregated public schools were unconstitutional set him on a new path toward the law and elective office, where he could be part of the decision making process.
"I didn't want a fair piece of the pie," Wilder said. "I wanted my hand to be on the knife that cut the pie."
In 1969 he became the first African American elected to the state Senate since Reconstruction.
Wilder, who served in the state Senate for 16 years, noted that he chaired a committee that revised the juvenile Code of Virginia and created the Rehabilitation School Authority so that education would continue for young people who committed offenses and were put in detention.
He noted that he also introduced legislation to put in place uniform training for police in Virginia.
"So, police reform didn't start, with me, just last week, last year or last month," Wilder said.
Wilder, who as governor navigated a recession without raising taxes, pioneered a precursor of the state's Rainy Day Fund, a reserve that subsequent governors have continued to utilize and replenish.
"I'll bet the current governor would be one of the first to tell you he's happy to know that even though our revenues are shorted today ... he doesn't have to tell the people of Virginia he's going to raise their taxes," because the reserve fun is available, Wilder said.
Wilder advised young people who are interested in running for office to first establish careers and demonstrate that they have something to offer.
He lamented the importance of big money in politics and criticized the U.S. Supreme Court's 2010 Citizens United decision, which held that on free speech grounds the government cannot restrict independent expenditures by corporations, unions and other groups for political speech.
Wilder, the grandson of people who were enslaved, quoted the poet Langston Hughes: "Life for me ain't been no crystal stair," but he said he benefited from the encouragement of family and other community members who stressed the importance of fortitude and education.
Wilder said political leaders must continually demand equal rights for all.
"We must live in the present, not in the past," he said. "We must learn from the past and if we don't we are doomed to repeat it."
Citing those who "never got a chance to breathe an air of freedom," Wilder told viewers: "You and I have an opportunity to make certain we reach out ... continuing to demand what's right, to criticize what's wrong and to fearlessly face the future."
