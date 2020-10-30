Lottery awards consulting contract to law firm for Pa. casinos, including developer opposed to Norfolk casino deal

"We are not involved in casino licensing, nor do we represent the Cordish Companies or any casino operator in Virginia," Stewart said in an email message on Friday. "We specifically have no involvement in the Norfolk matters."

"Our engagement with the lottery does not involve skill games in any way, which ... do not fall under the lottery’s jurisdiction," he added.

Cordish says it does not use the law firm for work in Virginia and has no plans to do so.

The lottery said Cordish is not eligible for a casino license under legislation the General Assembly adopted and Gov. Ralph Northam signed into law this year because "the city of Norfolk did not choose Cordish as its preferred casino gaming operator."

"Under the statute, that decision was made by the city of Norfolk, not the Lottery," the agency said in its statement.

Similarly, the lottery said a new law legalizing sports betting requires the agency to reserve five of 12 licenses for sports betting for casinos in Richmond, Bristol, Danville, Norfolk and Portsmouth, if voters approve them by referendum.

Richmond casino?