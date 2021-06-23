Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax defamation suit dismissal upheld by federal appeals court

"At bottom, the factual allegations in Fairfax’s amended complaint fall considerably short of plausibly alleging that CBS broadcast its April 1 and 2 CBS This Morning programs despite entertaining 'serious doubts as to the truth' of those broadcasts," added Rushing.

The opinion noted that, "Fairfax vigorously disputes the accusations made by Tyson and Watson, and we express no opinion on the truth or falsity of their claims. But even accepting Fairfax’s version of events, he has alleged nothing to suggest that CBS reported the women's stories with knowledge or reckless disregard of their falsity."

Carl Tobias, a professor at the University of Richmond School of Law, said, "This is not surprising because the US Supreme Court has imposed the actual malice requirement in this context, which is a difficult standard for a plaintiff to meet."

Tobias said that Fairfax has two ways to appeals Wednesday's ruling: by asking for the full court of appeals to reconsider the case or appealing to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Both avenues would be long shots, he said. The 4th circuit only agrees to rehear five or six cases a year and the U.S. Supreme Court only takes roughly 100 of the 7,000 to 8,000 cases it is asked to consider.