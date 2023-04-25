05-27-1985 (cutline): The horses on the 1920 carrousel at Buckroe Beach Amusement Park were painted by Beverly Wilson Schira and her father in 1949. A repainted left them all white. The steeds were one-of-a-kind.

03-18-1979 (cutline): Buddy Parrish of development office says Buckroe has to take advantage of uniqueness.

07-30-1961 (cutline): George C. (Skid) Abott (foreground) converted the old Gordon's fish packing house anchorage at Buckroe Beach to make a popular sport fishing pier which attracts anglers to the beach for both day and night fishing. Some families make a day of it fishing from the pier for blues, spot, trout, seas bass, small cobia, dog sharks and flounder.

05-28-1985 (cutline): The line at the gate was short for Buckroe Beach Park's last Memorial Day.

From the Archives: Who remembers Buckroe Beach?

Buckroe Beach is located in Hampton, Virginia, on the Chesapeake Bay. It is one of Virginia’s oldest recreational spaces. Originating in the 1600s as “Buck Roe” plantation, it was open to the public to use when new settlers arrived from England.

In the 1920s, the beach became a popular vacation destination for visitors up and down the East Coast. Several hotels and an amusement park stretched along the beach. Recreation areas were segregated until after the 1964 Civil Rights Act.

By the 1960s, Buckroe Beach lost its popularity, as many beach goers shifted to other areas like Virginia Beach. Also, there was amusement park competition from the nearby Busch Gardens in Williamsburg.

In the early 2000s, investors contributed to a revival for Buckroe Beach. They installed walking paths, pavilions, barbecue grills and a playground into a mile-long boardwalk.