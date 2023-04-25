The last remaining pairing of state Senate incumbents from 2021’s redistricting turned sharply bitter Monday as the body’s most senior member, president pro tempore Louise Lucas, D- Portsmouth, said Northern Virginia party leaders are trying to push her out.
In the June 20 primary, Lucas faces state Sen. Lionell Spruill Sr., D-Chesapeake, in a newly drawn Hampton Roads district that includes nearly 71,000 voters from Spruill’s former district and 61,000 from her old district.
The time has come for me to speak out about about an uncomfortable truth with some Democrats in Virginia. There are people working to shut Black leaders out of key positions and hiding behind regional arguments. Today I am going to call them out publicly. (Thread).— L. Louise Lucas (@SenLouiseLucas) April 24, 2023
“There are people working to shut Black leaders out of key positions,” she wrote in a sharply worded stream of tweets.
People are also reading…
“Because I stand to be the most senior member of the Senate — in line to Chair the most powerful committee in the legislature (Finance) — some Democratic leaders in Northern Virginia are working to defeat me because they don’t think someone from ‘downstate’ should hold that position,” she added.
“I will not step aside for colleagues with less than half of my seniority so positions like Senate Finance and Appropriations Chair go only to legislators from Northern Virginia,” she wrote.
Spruill came to the Senate in 2017 after a special election.
She did not name any Northern Virginia Democrats she said are trying to push her out, but said she would.
So far this year, the only General Assembly member who has given to either candidate is House of Delegates Minority Leader Don Scott Jr., D-Portsmouth, who has contributed to Lucas.
Spruill has raised $127,930 so far this year, and Lucas has raised $652,473. Most came from an older campaign fund — money from others totaled $83,030, state Department of Elections filings show. All told, Lucas had a campaign war chest of $596,507 as of the end of March while Spruill had $659,915.
But four Northern Virginia senators are listed as guests at a Spruill fundraiser in Fairfax County next month, including state Sen George Barker, D-Fairfax, current co-chair of the Finance Committee.
“Senator Spruill has had a Northern Virginia fundraiser every year ... he asked me if I would come, so I said yes,” Barker said.
He said doing that was a courtesy and not an endorsement.
“It has nothing whatsoever to do with who will be chair of Finance or co-chair,” Barker said.
State Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax, who will also be a guest at Spruill’s fundraiser, said doing so has nothing to do with the Finance chair and that Northern Virginian Democrats do not have any issues with Lucas.
“I told Louise’s consultant that I’d be happy to be a special guest for her also if she has an event,” he said.
Spruill has been actively door-knocking in the district since the General Assembly session ended, while Lucas formally kicked off her campaign at the end of March.
All 100 House seats and all 40 Senate seats are up for election in November. The fight for control of the legislature will be critical to the outcome of Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s agenda on such matters as abortion restrictions, school choice and corporate tax cuts.
Democrats now have a 22-18 edge in the Senate, while Republicans control the House.
The state Supreme Court’s December 2021 redistricting paired dozens of lawmakers in districts with fellow incumbents, leading to a rash of retirements.
Once retiring lawmakers leave the legislature in January, Lucas, a senator since 1992, will be the most senior senator remaining; Barker, the Finance co-chair, has served in the Senate since 2008, but two other Finance Committee Democrats, besides Lucas, have more seniority: state Sens. Creigh Deeds, D-Bath, and Mamie Locke, D-Hampton.
Northern Virginia is already suffering a major loss of power with the retirements of Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax, as well as the other Finance co-chair, Janet Howell, D-Fairfax, and Eileen Filler Corn, a former speaker of the House.
From the Archives: Who remembers Buckroe Beach?
Buckroe Beach is located in Hampton, Virginia, on the Chesapeake Bay. It is one of Virginia’s oldest recreational spaces. Originating in the 1600s as “Buck Roe” plantation, it was open to the public to use when new settlers arrived from England.
In the 1920s, the beach became a popular vacation destination for visitors up and down the East Coast. Several hotels and an amusement park stretched along the beach. Recreation areas were segregated until after the 1964 Civil Rights Act.
By the 1960s, Buckroe Beach lost its popularity, as many beach goers shifted to other areas like Virginia Beach. Also, there was amusement park competition from the nearby Busch Gardens in Williamsburg.
In the early 2000s, investors contributed to a revival for Buckroe Beach. They installed walking paths, pavilions, barbecue grills and a playground into a mile-long boardwalk.
Dave Ress (804) 649-6948
@DaveRess1 on Twitter