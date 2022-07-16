Luria, Spanberger hold fundraising edge so far in hard-fought U.S. House races

The Democratic incumbents in Virginia's three most hotly contested U.S. House contests hit the midyear point with financial advantages over their rivals, according to new reports posted by the Virginia Public Access Project.

But with Gov. Glenn Youngkin and national Republican groups highlighting the races for possible pickups, the GOP hopefuls likely will raise the funds they need to compete this fall.

Rep. Elaine Luria, D-2nd, who is trying to fend off a challenge from state Sen. Jen Kiggans, R-Virginia Beach, raised nearly $1.88 million in the second quarter of the year and has raised about $5.95 million in the first 18 months of the election cycle. Luria had $4.32 million in cash on hand as of June 30.

Kiggans, who won the GOP nomination in a June 21 primary, took in $470,225 in the second quarter and has raised about $1.57 million in the cycle. She reported $413,729 in cash on hand.

Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, seeking a third term in a district now based in Northern Virginia, raised $1.42 million in the quarter and has raised $5.56 million in the 18-month span. Spanberger tops Virginia's congressional hopefuls with $4.9 million in cash on hand.

Republican Yesli Vega, a Prince William County supervisor and deputy sheriff who also captured her party's nomination in a June 21 primary, raised $385,399 in the quarter and $742,209 so far in the cycle.

Rep. Jennifer Wexton, D-10th, who represents a competitive district based in Loudoun and Prince William counties, raised $863,675 in the second quarter and $2.54 million in the first 18 months of the cycle.

Retired U.S. Navy captain Hung Cao, who topped 10 other GOP candidates in a May firehouse primary, raised $668,440 in the second quarter and has raised $982,756 in the 18-month cycle. He reported $354,183 in cash on hand.

VPAP also reported on campaign finance reports for next year's legislative contests. The state Supreme Court released new General Assembly districts last December, scrambling the map and setting up some competitive contests next year, featuring high-profile rivals.

For instance, a three-way GOP nomination contest in Senate District 12, a strongly Republican district based in Chesterfield County, features Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, former congressional hopeful Tina Ramirez and former state Sen. Glen Sturtevant.

Ramirez reported that she raised $183,166 from Jan. 12 through June 30, the reporting period for legislative candidates. That included $145,000 that she transferred from her congressional campaign fund. She ended the period with $129,309 on hand.

Sturtevant, a lawyer who lost his former Senate seat to Democrat Ghazala Hashmi in 2019, reported raising $94,116 in the reporting period. He had a balance of $100,512 at the end of the reporting period.

Chase, a former GOP candidate for governor, scrapped a planned run for Congress after the state Supreme Court shifted the 7th District from the Richmond suburbs to Northern Virginia. Chase reported that her Friends of Amanda F. Chase committee raised $21,779 between April 1 and June 30 and finished the period with a balance of $37,432.

Former Del. Lashrecse Aird, who lost her seat in November to Republican Kim Taylor, is now vying with Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond, for the Democratic nomination to run in Senate District 13, a strongly Democratic, majority Black district. It gets 54,000 voters from eastern Henrico County and includes part of Dinwiddie County, as well as all of the cities of Petersburg and Hopewell and Charles City, Prince George, Sussex, and Surry counties.

Aird reported raising $163,425 from March 16 to June 30 and finished the period with $148,649.

Morrissey raised $122,238 from Jan. 1 through June 30 and finished with a balance of $253,281.