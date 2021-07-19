Lynchburg lawyer fills vacancy on redistricting commission

Virginia’s redistricting commission is again fully staffed after a departure earlier this month, which has left the commission without citizen representation for Southwest Virginia.

Virginia Thornton, a Lynchburg-area lawyer from Forest, will replace Marvin Gilliam of Bristol as one of the citizen members representing the GOP on the panel.

Virginia’s redistricting commission is tasked with drawing political boundaries for the state’s congressional and General Assembly districts using data from the 2020 census. The census has promised to deliver its data to states in August. The commission is slated to deliver maps to the General Assembly for approval by Sept. 30.

Due to census delays prompted by the pandemic, elections for the House of Delegates this fall will be held using the existing political maps, which were adjusted by the courts in 2019 in a decision that found Republicans had racially gerrymandered some districts nearly a decade prior.

Thornton was voted into the commission by its members on Monday, with 13 ayes and two abstentions. The commission also considered Jeffrey Wayne Bolander of McGaheysville in Rockingham County. Both Thornton and Bolander were nominated by Sen. Tommy Norment, R-James City, the Senate minority leader.