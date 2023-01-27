Majority wants Youngkin to stick to Virginia in 2024, poll says

Virginians are generally pleased with Gov. Glenn Youngkin's job performance, but a majority does not want him to run for president, according to a new survey from the Wason Center at Christopher Newport University.

The survey found that while a plurality of Virginians (45%) think Virginia is headed in the right direction and 50% approve of Youngkin's job performance - to 36% disapproval - a clear majority wants Youngkin to focus on the governorship and not seek the 2024 GOP presidential nomination.

The poll found that 59% say Youngkin should not run for president in 2024 and 29% say he should, while 8% are unsure and 5% say they don’t know.

Among Republican respondents, 46% back the idea of Youngkin running, while 38% don't support the idea. A majority of independents (58%) oppose the idea of Youngkin running.

Rebecca Bromley-Trujillo, research director of the Wason Center, said in a statement: “Virginians are generally all right with the direction of the Commonwealth, but have far more negative opinions regarding the direction of the country as a whole. Virginians give Governor Youngkin solid marks as he enters his second year in office. Conversely, they see the nation as headed in the wrong direction and continue to be displeased with the president.

"And this same dynamic, which has been noted in prior polling, extends to education as well. Virginians are far more satisfied with their own local public schools than they are with the nation’s public schools in general. This poll also finds they would prefer Governor Youngkin stay right here leading the Commonwealth, rather than venture out in pursuit of the presidency."

Youngkin stoked speculation about a GOP presidential bid last summer and fall as he crossed the country campaigning for 15 GOP candidates for governor. Five of the 15 won.

The governor has said he is gratified when asked about the prospect of a presidential bid, but that he is focused on his job as governor. Virginia is the only state in which governors may not serve consecutive terms. The only sitting Virginia governor in recent memory to seek the presidency is Democrat Doug Wilder, who briefly sought the 1992 Democratic nomination that went to Bill Clinton.

Youngkin has four weeks to go in his second regular General Assembly session in which he is fighting for his priorities - including $1 billion in tax cuts and a ban on most abortions after 15 weeks, with exceptions for rape, incest and when the mother's life is in jeopardy.

Both priorities face headwinds given the governing split in the General Assembly. The GOP-led House supports the governor's initiatives. In the Democratic-led Senate, a committee has defeated the abortion proposal and another panel returned the governor's key tax cut proposals to a subcommittee.

The survey found that a plurality supports the status quo on abortion, with 43% saying they want to keep state abortion law "as is," while 29% would prefer less restrictive laws and 23% want more restrictive abortion laws.

A plurality of respondents (48%) support lowering Virginia's individual income tax rate, while 43% oppose the idea. A majority (57%) oppose cutting Virginia’s corporate income tax rate while 37% support the idea.

The survey found that the Republican governor remains more popular in Virginia than President Joe Biden. Only 19% of respondents think the nation is on the right track, while 73% say it is on the wrong track. The Democratic president's approval rating in Virginia is 38%, while 57% disapprove of his job performance.

In 2020, Biden beat President Donald Trump in Virginia by about 10 percentage points.

The survey was based on 1,038 interviews of registered voters in Virginia between Jan. 13 and Jan. 23. The margin of error for the poll is plus or minus 3.8 percentage points.

Photos: Youngkin appears in Michigan, Nevada