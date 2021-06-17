Manufacturers want extra unemployment to end, but Northam's not budging

Del. Sally Hudson, D-Charlottesville, a labor economist who serves on a legislative commission on unemployment compensation, strongly disputed the argument by manufacturers and other businesses that they can't hire because of the enhanced federal benefits, which are provided on top of a maximum state benefit of up to $378 a week.

"I think it's a convenient bogeyman for people who traditionally oppose public benefit programs generally," Hudson said in an interview on Thursday. "I don't think there's compelling evidence that the current unemployment benefits are the primary driver."

Instead, she said the COVID-19 pandemic - and the risks it has posed to workers in front-line jobs - has caused many people to reconsider their professions, especially in the hospitality industry and, to a lesser degree, in manufacturing.

"There's just a massive re-evaluation by workers of the industries they choose to work in," Hudson said.

Vassey wasn't the only member of the workforce board to voice concern about the effect of unemployment benefits on the ability of businesses to fill jobs.

"We are really struggling with this," said Hobart Bauhan, president of the Virginia Poultry Federation.