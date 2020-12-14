Martha Mavredes, first woman to serve as auditor of public accounts, to retire Jan. 1

Martha Mavredes, the first woman to serve as Virginia's auditor of public accounts, will retire on Jan. 1 after eight years in the position as a legislative watchdog on state government spending.

The Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission, on which Mavredes serves, announced her planned retirement at the beginning of its meeting on Monday.

Mavredes was named to the post eight years ago to succeed Walter Kurcharski, who retired after 28 years as auditor. She joined the auditor's office in 1984 and served as deputy auditor since 2007 before becoming auditor.

"I hope I have left a small mark on the commonwealth for the better," she told the commission, which also serves as a watchdog on state government operations for the assembly.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Her likely successor is Staci Henshaw, who became deputy auditor of public accounts in early 2013 after the General Assembly formally appointed Mavredes as auditor. The commission, packed with senior assembly leaders from both parties, recommended that the assembly appoint Henshaw.