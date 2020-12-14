Martha Mavredes, first woman to serve as auditor of public accounts, to retire Jan. 1

Martha Mavredes, the first woman to serve as Virginia's auditor of public accounts, will retire on Jan. 1 after eight years in the position as a legislative watchdog on state government spending.
The Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission, on which Mavredes serves, announced her planned retirement at the beginning of its meeting on Monday.
Mavredes was named to the post eight years ago to succeed Walter Kurcharski, who retired after 28 years as auditor. She joined the auditor's office in 1984 and served as deputy auditor since 2007 before becoming auditor.
"I hope I have left a small mark on the commonwealth for the better," she told the commission, which also serves as a watchdog on state government operations for the assembly.
Her likely successor is Staci Henshaw, who became deputy auditor of public accounts in early 2013 after the General Assembly formally appointed Mavredes as auditor. The commission, packed with senior assembly leaders from both parties, recommended that the assembly appoint Henshaw.
The commission also recommended the reappointment of Hal Greer as staff director at JLARC. Sen. Lionell Spruill, D-Chesapeake, cast the sole vote against reappointing Greer, whom he had criticized last month for not doing more to hired Blacks and other minorities.
The role of auditor of public accounts dates to Virginia's colonial era of the 17th and 18th centuries, when it ensured that no one stole from the British crown. In the modern era, it has become the certified public accountant of state government, auditing the finances and spending of all state agencies, higher education institutions, constitutional offices and other boards and authorities under executive and legislative control.
Mavredes has played an important advisory role to the assembly on financial challenges facing government institutions, as well as establishing a new system for monitoring fiscal stress on local governments after Petersburg faced a financial crisis five years ago that sounded alarms in the General Assembly.
In addition to acting as a non-voting member of JLARC and the Joint Commission on Transportation Accountability, she serves on the state's Debt Capacity Advisory Committee, the State Compensation Board, and the advisory committee for the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority.
Before joining the auditor's office, Mavredes worked at a national accounting firm then known as Peat, Marwick, Mitchell & Co., now KPMG. She has served in leadership roles for the Virginia Society of CPAs and the American Institute of CPAs. She also is a member of the Government Accountability Office Yellow Book Advisory Council.
