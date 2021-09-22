Mary Washington poll shows tight contests for statewide races, with GOP boosts among likely voters

A new poll from the University of Mary Washington signals tight contests for Virginia’s statewide offices, with signs of momentum for GOP candidates among likely voters.

Among likely voters, Republican Glenn Youngkin received 48% while Terry McAuliffe received 43% and Liberation Party candidate Princess Blanding received 2% of the vote, with others undecided.

Among registered voters the tally differed, with McAuliffe, the former governor, receiving 46% to Youngkin’s 41%. For the entire survey, McAuliffe, received the backing of 43%, compared with 38% for Youngkin and 2% for Blanding.

The difference in the figures for likely voters could signal GOP motivation to regain the governorship for the first time since Bob McDonnell left office in 2014. Republicans have not won a statewide election in Virginia since 2009.

McAuliffe has received higher levels of support than Youngkin in most polls, but the University of Mary Washington survey is the latest indication that dissatisfaction with the Biden administration is bleeding into the Virginia contest. Among all respondents in the UMW survey, 49% thought the nation was moving in the wrong direction, and just 23% said it was moving in the right direction.