For centuries, members of the Mattaponi Indian Tribe have lived without a written constitution.

Now the tribe has two.

Residents of the Mattaponi reservation in King William County adopted a written constitution on March 29 that allows women to vote, but not lineal descendants who live off the reservation. The vote included tribal women for the first time, with 22 of the 28 eligible residents voting.

"It's no different than living in the city of Richmond and coming to King William to vote for the sheriff," longtime Mattaponi Chief Mark Custalow said this week. "We do not govern people who live off the reservation."

But Chief Lionel "Lonnie" Custalow, who is not directly related to his rival chief, is a reservation resident who didn't vote because he said the tribe adopted a new constitution last year that doesn't discriminate against tribal members.

"Mark's constitution is not the first constitution," Lonnie Custalow said.

"He fails to recognize a chief is not like a city mayor or local official," he said. "The chief is president of the Mattaponi tribe and the Mattaponi nation, and all lineal descendants who are qualified to vote should have a vote on who the leadership is."

The dueling constitutions reflect an ongoing leadership struggle as the tribe seeks federal recognition that could bring funding for schools, health care, housing and expansion, as well as what Lonnie Custalow called "the dignity and sovereignty" of the tribe.

The rival group filed a petition this year for tribal recognition by the U.S. Department of the Interior through the Bureau of Indian Affairs, but Chief Mark Custalow said it had no authority to do so because he is recognized by Virginia and Gov. Glenn Youngkin as the tribe's elected leader. He said the tribe is using a $1 million federal grant to prepare a petition for recognition that he expects to file in the next 18 months.

The rival group's petition has not been posted publicly by the Bureau of Indian Affairs as complete for formal review, and Mark Custalow contends it was not filed by "the true tribe itself." He said the tribe will hold elections within 90 days under the newly ratified constitution.

The Mattaponi are trailing other Virginia tribes in receiving federal recognition and the benefits it would bring, including the Pamunkey, also based on a reservation established in King William in the 17th century when Virginia was a British colony. The Pamunkey received federal recognition in 2016 through the same administrative process that both Mattaponi tribal factions are pursuing.

Six other tribes - the Chickahominy, Upper Mattaponi, Eastern Chickahominy, Rappahannock, Nansemond and Monacan - received recognition through a law that Congress adopted and then-President Donald Trump signed in 2018. Three other Virginia tribes - the Nottoway, Cheroenhaka and Patawomeck - are recognized by the state but not by the federal government.

Mark Custalow, who said he was elected chief nine years ago, said the new constitution will help in the tribe's quest for federal recognition by putting in writing many of the customs and traditions that the Mattaponi have followed since before the arrival of English settlers in Jamestown in 1607. "We never had a written constitution," he said. "We only had traditions and the ways we lived by."

One tradition that the new constitution rejects was the exclusion of women from tribal voting. "Years ago, when the Mattaponi Indian Tribe and Reservation started this process, everyone on Tribal Council agreed that tribal law needed to change, and give Mattaponi women the right to vote," he said in a statement that the tribe released this week about the new constitution.

"That particular traditional law was created many generations ago and we did not want to carry it forward."

The constitution gives the vote to "any member of the Tribe who is a legal, Mattaponi lineal resident of the Reservation, and is 18 years of age," according to the tribe's statement, which said the constitution keeps the requirement that only reservation residents can vote in tribal elections.

But that exclusion perpetuates the tribe's modern history of discrimination, said Lonnie Custalow, the rival chief elected in March, 2022 under a constitution adopted by 41 of the 62 lineal descendants identified then, which he said now would include 140 descendants.

Counting residents of Virginia tribes is difficult because of the Racial Integrity Act, which Virginia adopted in 1924 to deny Indian status and classify tribal members as colored. The law led tribes to adopt rules that prohibited membership by Indians with Black ancestry.

Lonnie Custalow said the constitution adopted last year does not exclude people based on race or gender. He said it provides for the establishment of a separate tribal council to govern the reservation itself.

"I just want to make sure I'm looking out for all lineal descendants, not just the few who still live on the reservation," he said.

