McAuliffe and Youngkin split on COVID mandates, abortion and energy policy in first debate

The law would end all sale of electricity in Virginia that doesn’t come from renewable sources by the year 2045. Youngkin said the state can reduce carbon emissions without the plan, which he said is not realistic and would be expensive to bill payers.

“It puts our entire energy grid at risk. I believe in all energy sources: we can use wind and solar, but we need to preserve our clean natural gas,” Youngkin said.

McAuliffe said he would approach ending the state’s reliance on carbon more aggressively than the act does, calling for an end of nonrenewables by 2035, not 2045.

“When I think of clean energy, I think jobs,” McAuliffe said, throwing his support behind an offshore wind development by Dominion Energy off the coast of Virginia Beach.

Abortion

Youngkin reiterated that he opposes abortions but said he would not sign a law like the one that recently took effect in Texas.

“I would not sign the Texas bill today. As I’ve said for this entire campaign, I’m pro-life. I believe in exceptions in the case of rape and incest and when the life of the mother is in jeopardy. But the Texas bill also was unworkable and confusing,” Youngkin said.