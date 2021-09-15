McAuliffe and Youngkin will go head-to-head in first debate Thursday

McAuliffe and Youngkin will meet in Grundy, a legacy coal-mining town that is home to the debate’s host, the Appalachian School of Law. The area, which leans solidly in favor of Republicans, faces some of the same economic opportunity and health care access challenges that plague the rest of the state’s rural Southwest.

COVID-19

For weeks, McAuliffe and Youngkin have sparred on pandemic-related policies. McAuliffe has advocated for mask and vaccine mandates for public and private sector employees, arguing that the orders are necessary to bring the public health crisis to an end.

Youngkin, meanwhile, has been emphatic in his opposition to vaccine mandates, arguing that people should choose for themselves. Youngkin has said he and his family are vaccinated and encourages others to be. Youngkin also opposed vaccine mandates in schools and has ruled out tightening public restrictions in the future, no matter what happens with the pandemic.

Youngkin’s campaign and the Republican Party of Virginia on Tuesday shared an article from Fox News showing McAuliffe, in a photo from July, not wearing a mask aboard an Amtrak train, where masks are required.