McAuliffe closes by asserting record of progress - and Trump threat

Wilder and his former secretary of education, Jim Dyke, wrote a letter to Northam in June asking him to commit $50 million in federal emergency to each of the state's HBCUs, including the private institutions.

Northam and the Democratic-controlled General Assembly did not allocate money to the institutions from the $4.3 billion it received under the American Rescue Plan Act, but all five have received almost $300 million in direct federal aid from the act and two other emergency packages passed by Congress in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Northam and the Democratic assembly also have pumped up state funding for Virginia State and Norfolk State - an additional $7 million each in this year's budget and more than $15 million between them last year.

"The whole notion of the General Assembly not supporting our Black colleges and universities is totally a lie," said House Appropriations Chairman Luke Torian, D-Prince William, a Black minister who is the first African American to lead the budget committee. "It's very misleading and it's very disappointing."

Torian also faults Youngkin for campaigning against the teaching of "critical race theory" in public schools because he said it's not part of the curriculum for K-12 in Virginia. "It's a total lie," he said.