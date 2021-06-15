McAuliffe emphasizes health care with pitch for Medicaid buy-in plan

Former Gov. Terry McAuliffe wants to offer another health insurance option to Virginians who earn too much to qualify for Medicaid but can't afford the out-of-pocket costs of coverage they can buy now in the marketplace.
McAuliffe is pitching his Medicaid "buy-in" plan at appearances in Harrisonburg and Charlottesville on Tuesday as part of an opening policy salvo in his race for another term as Virginia governor against Republican nominee Glenn Youngkin, who has criticized the state's decision to expand Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act.
McAuliffe proposes to offer a Medicaid insurance option for people to buy on the new state marketplace if they earn more than $17,775 a year individually or $30,305 for a family of three so they wouldn't be eligible for Medicaid. He did not specify how much they could earn and still qualify to purchase the optional plan.
The former governor was unable to overcome Republican opposition to Medicaid expansion during his term, but the General Assembly took the step the year after he left office under a bipartisan deal that took effect Jan. 1, 2019 and now provides health insurance coverage for more than 555,000 Virginians.
"Terry was a brick wall against extreme Republican attacks on health care during his administration, and he will be ready on day one to fight for affordable health care as Virginia's next governor," his campaign stated in a news release that played off a vow by former House Speaker Bill Howell to wield his Republican majority in the House as "a firewall" against Medicaid expansion.
The proposed Medicaid buy-in plan is a new wrinkle in McAuliffe's strategy to make affordable health care central his campaign to return to the Executive Mansion.
He supports Virginia's plan to create a state-run marketplace by 2024 and a reinsurance program to lower health insurance premiums, both approved last year by the General Assembly and Gov. Ralph Northam. The reinsurance program requires federal approval to pay for the highest cost patient care separately and lower premiums for healthier Virginians.
Health insurance affordability has been a contentious issue in Virginia primarily for families that previously earned too much money to qualify for either Medicaid or federal subsidies on health plans offered in either the commercial market or the health exchange the federal government currently runs.
However, the American Rescue Plan Act signed President Joe Biden signed in March expanded eligibility for federal subsidies of insurance premiums for people who earn above 400% of the federal poverty level, or about $51,000 for an individual, and also made about 390,000 Virginians eligible for "zero-dollar plans" with little or no premiums, based on income. As a result of the law's changes, the State Corporation Commission has delayed the opening of the Virginia insurance exchange from 2023 to 2024.
McAuliffe's health care campaign package also includes proposals to increase oversight of pharmaceutical practices and drug prices, including a plan to require Virginia's Medicaid office to directly administer pharmacy benefits separately from health plans administered by managed care insurance companies the state hires to control costs.
He also proposes to expand home health services to elderly Virginians and address staffing shortages at long-term care facilities, which bore the brunt of deaths from COVID-19 during the pandemic. His proposals include free training for caregivers at Virginia community colleges and higher wages for home health workers.
This is a developing story.
