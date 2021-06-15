McAuliffe emphasizes health care with pitch for Medicaid buy-in plan

Former Gov. Terry McAuliffe wants to offer another health insurance option to Virginians who earn too much to qualify for Medicaid but can't afford the out-of-pocket costs of coverage they can buy now in the marketplace.

McAuliffe is pitching his Medicaid "buy-in" plan at appearances in Harrisonburg and Charlottesville on Tuesday as part of an opening policy salvo in his race for another term as Virginia governor against Republican nominee Glenn Youngkin, who has criticized the state's decision to expand Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act.

McAuliffe proposes to offer a Medicaid insurance option for people to buy on the new state marketplace if they earn more than $17,775 a year individually or $30,305 for a family of three so they wouldn't be eligible for Medicaid. He did not specify how much they could earn and still qualify to purchase the optional plan.

The former governor was unable to overcome Republican opposition to Medicaid expansion during his term, but the General Assembly took the step the year after he left office under a bipartisan deal that took effect Jan. 1, 2019 and now provides health insurance coverage for more than 555,000 Virginians.