McAuliffe far outpaces other Democrats in fundraising; Youngkin and Snyder wield personal wealth

That dynamic dilutes the power of money in the nominating process, but whoever emerges as the nominee will need a competitive war chest in a state where no Republican has won statewide office since 2009.

Youngkin and Snyder, wielding their ability to self-fund, each loaned their campaigns $5 million. Each campaign spent just over $4 million in the first quarter of the year -- more than any Democratic candidate spent in that time - largely on advertising.

Loans aside, Youngkin, former CEO of The Carlyle Group, reported raising the most money among the Republican candidates in contributions at $2 million. His campaign has $3.3 million in cash.

Snyder, CEO of Disruptor Capital, an angel investment firm, followed closely, raising $1.6 million in contributions on top of the $5.2 million he loaned himself. Snyder’s campaign has $2.6 million in cash. Snyder’s largest contribution came from Mark Kimsey, the CEO of CapFi Partners LCC, a brokerage firm.

Cox, the former House Speaker and once powerful GOP fundraiser, raised $694,000 for his campaign in the first quarter. His campaign has $310,000 in cash. Unlike Youngkin and Snyder, Cox’s professional past is in the public sector, as a teacher.