McAuliffe, Herring hold leads ahead of Democratic primary; party's contest for LG wide open

“Name recognition is a big head start, but it’s better when voters’ impression is mostly favorable,” said Quentin Kidd, academic director at the Wason Center.

While the favorable/unfavorable numbers for Fairfax were almost evenly split, 45% had no opinion of him, 73% had no opinion of McClellan, 78% had no opinion of Carroll Foy and 86% had no opinion of Carter.

In the contest for attorney general, Herring received 42% of the vote to 18% for Del. Jay Jones, D-Norfolk, with 34% undecided. While Herring maintains a significant lead, Jones has made up ground since CNU's February poll, in which he had just 3% of the vote. Herring's total is unchanged since CNU's February poll.

In the party's contest for lieutenant governor, nearly two-thirds of respondents said they were undecided. Del. Sam Rasoul, D-Roanoke, led the field with 12%. The second place finisher, Del. Elizabeth Guzman, D-Prince William, attracted 4% of the vote.

Guzman, who faces a tough primary challenge for her seat in the House of Delegates, announced Saturday that she was dropping out of the contest for lieutenant governor, saying she lacked sufficient fundraising to compete for the statewide nomination.